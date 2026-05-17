Penske Moving Day: McIlroy closing in third Wanamaker?
Rory McIlroy shot 66 Saturday at the PGA Championship and sits in a pack chasing leader Alex Smalley. McIlroy's big move on Penske Moving Day gives him a shot at a seventh major title.
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What makes 5-footers so tough at Aronimink? Smylie shows
What makes 5-footers so tough at Aronimink? Smylie shows
Smylie Kaufman putts on the 13th Hole
Rory: ‘I’ve climbed my way out of that hole’
Rory: 'I've climbed my way out of that hole'
Rory McIlroy said he feels like he's still got a chance at the PGA Championship going into Sunday and that he's already climbed out of a hole following his poor opening round.
Smalley steadies ship, takes advantage of back nine at Aronimink
Smalley steadies ship, takes advantage of back nine at Aronimink
Alex Smalley was 3-over through four holes on Moving Day and heading in the wrong direction on the Aronimink leaderboard. He was able to birdie on No. 7 and No. 9, sparking a rally on Saturday that would continue on his back nine that led to an eventual two-stoke lead at the PGA Championship.
McIlroy jokes after showing improvement in Round 2
McIlroy jokes after showing improvement in Round 2
Two-time PGA Championship winner Rory McIlroy said he felt has a chance to make a run at the Aronimink leaderboard over the next two days after shooting a bogey-free 67 during Friday's second round.
Chris Gotterup puts on putting show at Aronimink
Chris Gotterup puts on putting show at Aronimink
Chris Gotterup's 65 on Friday is the lowest round of the 2026 PGA Championship. Here's how the four-time Tour winner got himself in contention for his first major championship.
‘It is what is it': JT on being put on clock at Aronimink
'It is what is it': JT on being put on clock at Aronimink
Justin Thomas spoke to reporters about pace of play after his second round at the 2026 PGA Championship.
How Alex Smalley’s mom is impacting his success on Tour
How Alex Smalley's mom is impacting his success on Tour
Golf Channel's Todd Lewis spoke to PGA Championship co-leader Alex Smalley after his second round at Aronimink. Lewis reports that Smalley's mother, Marie, a recently retired chemist has joined his team as a statistician.
Scheffler falls two shots behind lead at PGA Championship
Scheffler falls two shots behind lead at PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler fought through difficult course conditions Friday at Aronimink. Live From the PGA Championship discusses why he's still in the driver seat to win his second consecutive Wanamaker Trophy.
McNealy: Length of time on course was challenging
McNealy: Length of time on course was challenging
Maverick McNealy spoke to Golf Channel's Todd Lewis after securing a 36-hole co-lead at the 2026 PGA Championship. McNealy said the hole locations and the length of time it took to complete the round were both two factors that tested his game.