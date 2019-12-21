Most-read stories on GolfChannel.com in 2019

Per usual, several Tiger Woods stories were among the most read on GolfChannel.com this year. But, some of the most clicked on had nothing to do with major victory No. 15 or PGA Tour title No. 82.

Here's a look at the most-read stories on our website in 2019, beginning with Nos. 1-5 in order of popularity:

Hank Haney and Tiger Woods

Woods on Haney suspension: 'He deserved it'

 BY Rex Hoggard  — 

There has been no shortage of outrage over Hank Haney’s insensitive comments about women's golf earlier this week, and Tiger Woods is the latest to share his thoughts on the controversy.

Tiger's 82nd win astounds peers, but more history to be made

 BY Rex Hoggard  — 

As he's done for more than two decades, Tiger Woods wowed his peers with his 82nd PGA Tour win. But there is more history to be made.

Garcia DQ'd for damaging greens in Saudi Arabia

 BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Sergio Garcia was disqualified from the Saudi International because of "serious misconduct" on Saturday.

Haney takes aim at Woods in latest tweet

 BY Nick Menta  — 

"Amazing how @tigerwoods has become the moral authority on issues pertaining to women," Haney tweeted Tuesday.

Report: Tiger's driver passes R&A testing

 BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Tiger Woods’ driver was among those tested by the R&A on Monday at Royal Portrush, and it passed.

6. Woods made the right call keeping Reed in the U.S. fold

7. Watch: Golfer drains 100-foot putt for $25,000 at Myrtle Beach World Am

8. Koepka frustrated at Holmes' slow play at The Open

9. Chamblee on Koepka's diet: 'Most reckless self-sabotage I have ever seen'

10. Kuchar defends payment to caddie: 'Making $5,000 is a great week'

11. Spieth calls out caddie after costly shots on Pebble's 8th hole

12. Korean Tour money leader suspended 3 years for obscene gesture

13. Koepka miffed at being left out of U.S. Open promo

14. Fowler, Stokke tie the knot in beach wedding

15. 'He just did not care': Player cards 202 in U.S. Amateur qualifier

