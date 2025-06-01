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U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN

U.S. Women's Open - Previews
U.S. Women’s Open 2026 qualifying: Who will be at Riviera Country Club
Here’s a look at the USGA sites and qualifiers for the U.S. Women’s Open at Riviera Country Club.
Korda extra motivated after narrow USWO defeat
June 1, 2025 07:53 PM
Nelly Korda speaks to the media after her two-stroke U.S. Women's Open defeat about her disappointment in coming so close after playing well and her extra sense of motivation to address certain parts of her game.
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3:38
Korda extra motivated after narrow USWO defeat
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10:51
Stark shares mid-week swing epiphany, more on set
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2:36
Stark credits accountability for USWO success
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9:41
Demonstrating the perils of Erin Hills’ 15th green
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7:57
What would USWO win mean for Korda, women’s golf?
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4:00
Stark looks ‘up to the task’ in U.S. Women’s Open
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3:19
Erin Hills has been a ‘grueling test’ at USWO
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15:39
Webb looks back on her U.S. Women’s Open success
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4:25
Erin Hills already testing golfers at USWO
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9:38
Korda in a good spot after even-par USWO Round 1
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U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Round Three
U.S. Women’s Open future sites: Venues, locations and years
GLF-WOMEN'S OPEN-INKSTER WITH TROPHY
U.S. Women’s Open winners: Year-by-year list of past champions, scores and courses
2025 U.S. Women's Open Erin Hills Preview
U.S. Women’s Open 2025 prize money: Full payout from the $12 million purse
U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Final Round
U.S. Women’s Open 2025 leaderboard: Final-round scores, results from Erin Hills
U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Final Round
Sweden’s Maja Stark wins U.S. Women’s Open for first major championship
U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Round Two
Lexi Thompson defends pace of play, playing schedule after USWO missed cut

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS
Whan: Growth of golf in U.S. driven by women
May 29, 2025 11:36 AM
USGA CEO Mike Whan discusses how the U.S. Women's Open showcases the growth of women's golf and reflects on his time leading the LPGA.
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10:10
Whan: Growth of golf in U.S. driven by women
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8:39
Short par-3 9th at Erin Hills anything but sweet
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12:21
Hope carries Tseng back to the U.S. Women’s Open
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2:27
How Thitikul gets more from her game with Callaway
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9:41
More volatility will benefit new Tour Championship
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4:06
Monahan: ‘Months of work’ led to Tour Champ change
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6:19
Tracing Ko’s history-making career success
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14:09
Ko feeling relaxed heading into U.S. Women’s Open
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10:01
Korda excited for ‘demanding’ U.S. Women’s Open
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12:27
Erin Hills will test players at U.S. Women’s Open
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MORE U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN

U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally - Round Two
What is the U.S. Women’s Open playoff format?
Here’s how a playoff would be determined in the U.S. Women’s Open.
U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Round Three
U.S. Women’s Open 2025: Final-round tee times, pairings at Erin Hills
Tee times and pairings for the final round of the U.S. Women’s Open at Erin Hills.
U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Round Three
U.S. Women’s Open 2025: How to watch, TV schedule, stream information
How to watch all of the action from the U.S. Women’s Open at Erin Hills.
U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Round Three
Maja Stark avoids mistakes to take 1-shot lead into final round of the U.S. Women’s Open
Stark is one shot ahead of Julia Lopez Ramirez; two up on Rio Takeda, Hinako Shinobu and Mao Saigo; and three up on Nelly Korda.
U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Round Three
Nelly Korda coaxes in final birdie, overcomes front-nine 40 to stay in U.S. Women’s Open mix
Korda birdied three of her final five holes Saturday to finish three off the 54-hole lead at Erin Hills.
U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Round Two
Watch Esther Henseleit make double bogey after driving par-4 green
Henseleit drove the par-4 15th green Saturday at Erin Hills and walked off with double bogey.
U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Round Two
U.S. Women’s Open 2025: Third-round tee times, groupings at Erin Hills
Tee times and groupings for the third round of the U.S. Women’s Open at Erin Hills.
U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Round Two
Amari Avery in U.S. Women’s Open contention using Gabriela Ruffels’ clubs
After a mistake that led to Avery’s clubs on a flight to L.A., Avery was under par Friday using Ruffels’ clubs.
U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Round Two
Nelly Korda makes seven birdies, storms up the leaderboard in Round 2 of U.S. Women’s Open
Coming off a day in which she made only one birdie — on her final hole — Korda made seven in shooting 5-under 67.
U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Round One
Six-way tie for lead after first round of U.S. Women’s Open at Erin Hills
Angel Yin made a 13 1/2-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th for a 4-under 68 and a share of the U.S. Women’s Open lead with 2020 champion A Lim Kim, Jinhee Im, Yealimi Noh, Rio Takeda and Julia Lopez Ramirez.
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