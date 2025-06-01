U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN
Here’s a look at the USGA sites and qualifiers for the U.S. Women’s Open at Riviera Country Club.
Korda extra motivated after narrow USWO defeat
Nelly Korda speaks to the media after her two-stroke U.S. Women's Open defeat about her disappointment in coming so close after playing well and her extra sense of motivation to address certain parts of her game.
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Korda extra motivated after narrow USWO defeat
Korda extra motivated after narrow USWO defeat
Nelly Korda speaks to the media after her two-stroke U.S. Women's Open defeat about her disappointment in coming so close after playing well and her extra sense of motivation to address certain parts of her game.
Stark shares mid-week swing epiphany, more on set
Stark shares mid-week swing epiphany, more on set
Maja Stark joins Live From the U.S. Women's Open after winning her first major. She shares her emotions in victory, a an early-week swing epiphany she had, her thoughts during key moments and how (beer) she'll celebrate.
Stark credits accountability for USWO success
Stark credits accountability for USWO success
Maja Stark unpacks her successful outing in Round 3 of the U.S. Women's Open, crediting her mindset to accept mistakes and take advantage of each moment when they come.
Demonstrating the perils of Erin Hills’ 15th green
Demonstrating the perils of Erin Hills' 15th green
Much of the U.S. Women's Open field struggled with the treacherous 15th green at Erin Hills Golf Course on Saturday. Watch those lowlights before Mel Reid demonstrates what made the putting surface so tricky.
What would USWO win mean for Korda, women’s golf?
What would USWO win mean for Korda, women's golf?
Watch highlights from Nelly Korda's third round at Erin Hills and hear from the world No. 1 before Live From the U.S. Women's Open analyzes what a win would mean for her career and the women's game.
Stark looks ‘up to the task’ in U.S. Women’s Open
Stark looks 'up to the task' in U.S. Women's Open
Watch some of the highlights from Maja Stark's 2 under Moving Day before Live From the U.S. Women's Open agrees she looks every bit the part at Erin Hills.
Erin Hills has been a ‘grueling test’ at USWO
Erin Hills has been a 'grueling test' at USWO
The Live From crew evaluate how players are handling Erin Hills during the U.S. Women's Open, looking at some of the good and bad during Round 2.
Webb looks back on her U.S. Women’s Open success
Webb looks back on her U.S. Women's Open success
Karrie Webb joins the Live From crew to reflect on her two U.S. Women's Open wins in 2000 and 2001, the dominance that defined her career, and the impact she has had on golf fans of all ages.
Erin Hills already testing golfers at USWO
Erin Hills already testing golfers at USWO
The Live From desk examines the toughest holes at Erin Hills and how the course challenged the best players in the world at the first round of the U.S. Women's Open.
Korda in a good spot after even-par USWO Round 1
Korda in a good spot after even-par USWO Round 1
Watch highlights from Nelly Korda's even-par U.S. Women's Open Thursday at Erin Hills Golf Course and hear from the world No. 1 about staying patient before Live From reviews a solid, and nearly great, round.
SIGHTS AND SOUNDS
Whan: Growth of golf in U.S. driven by women
USGA CEO Mike Whan discusses how the U.S. Women's Open showcases the growth of women's golf and reflects on his time leading the LPGA.
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Whan: Growth of golf in U.S. driven by women
Whan: Growth of golf in U.S. driven by women
USGA CEO Mike Whan discusses how the U.S. Women's Open showcases the growth of women's golf and reflects on his time leading the LPGA.
Short par-3 9th at Erin Hills anything but sweet
Short par-3 9th at Erin Hills anything but sweet
Keep your eyes on the short yet "diabolical" par-3 9th this weekend in the U.S. Women's Open at Erin Hills. Nelly Korda, Allisen Corpuz and Paige Mackenzie explain what makes it so challenging.
Hope carries Tseng back to the U.S. Women’s Open
Hope carries Tseng back to the U.S. Women's Open
Five-time major winner Yani Tseng returns to the big stage at the U.S. Women's Open, discussing how grateful she is to be competing for a major after dropping from the game's elite tier in 2012.
How Thitikul gets more from her game with Callaway
How Thitikul gets more from her game with Callaway
Jeeno Thitikul goes inside her golf bag with Johnny Thompson to share how she has found success with Callaway's Elyte Triple Diamond Driver and Opus wedges on the LPGA Tour ahead of the U.S. Women's Open.
More volatility will benefit new Tour Championship
More volatility will benefit new Tour Championship
Scottie Scheffler (perhaps most impacted by the changes) is a fan of the new Tour Championship format -- as are Adam Scott, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Live From, which looks forward to more unpredictability.
Monahan: ‘Months of work’ led to Tour Champ change
Monahan: 'Months of work' led to Tour Champ change
Jay Monahan tells Rex Hoggard about the "exhaustive process" that led to the Tour Championship format changes, defending the mid-season timing of the announcement and emphasizing the increased playoff competitiveness.
Tracing Ko’s history-making career success
Tracing Ko's history-making career success
Ahead of the U.S. Women's Open, take a closer look at Lydia Ko's golf journey, from starting the sport as a young girl to becoming a "prodigy" as an adult to being inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame.
Ko feeling relaxed heading into U.S. Women’s Open
Ko feeling relaxed heading into U.S. Women's Open
Lydia Ko discusses her mindset heading into the U.S. Women's Open, explaining why she's been able to play with freedom after getting inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame and winning a gold medal at the Olympics.
Korda excited for ‘demanding’ U.S. Women’s Open
Korda excited for 'demanding' U.S. Women's Open
Nelly Korda discusses what it will take to navigate Erin Hills and the Live From desk examines whether she can turn around her less-than-stellar results at the U.S. Women's Open.
MORE U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN
Here’s how a playoff would be determined in the U.S. Women’s Open.
Tee times and pairings for the final round of the U.S. Women’s Open at Erin Hills.
How to watch all of the action from the U.S. Women’s Open at Erin Hills.
Stark is one shot ahead of Julia Lopez Ramirez; two up on Rio Takeda, Hinako Shinobu and Mao Saigo; and three up on Nelly Korda.
Korda birdied three of her final five holes Saturday to finish three off the 54-hole lead at Erin Hills.
Henseleit drove the par-4 15th green Saturday at Erin Hills and walked off with double bogey.
Tee times and groupings for the third round of the U.S. Women’s Open at Erin Hills.
After a mistake that led to Avery’s clubs on a flight to L.A., Avery was under par Friday using Ruffels’ clubs.
Coming off a day in which she made only one birdie — on her final hole — Korda made seven in shooting 5-under 67.
Angel Yin made a 13 1/2-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th for a 4-under 68 and a share of the U.S. Women’s Open lead with 2020 champion A Lim Kim, Jinhee Im, Yealimi Noh, Rio Takeda and Julia Lopez Ramirez.