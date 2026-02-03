Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bubbie, Dalke preview Good Good Desert Open with country stars

February 3, 2026 05:48 PM
Bubbie Broders and Brad Dalke of Good Good Golf join "Golf Central" to preview Wednesday's Good Good Desert Open, which features teams comprised of country music stars.

Related Videos

aerial_scottsdale_8th.jpg
05:41
‘The punishing stretch': Drone flyover of Nos. 7-12 at TPC Scottsdale
1769989764511255.jpg
02:43
Looking back on 30 years of the TGR Foundation
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round Three
02:42
LPGA cancels TOC final round while celebs play
Bahrain Championship 2026 - Day Four
04:04
Schott beats Reed, Hill in wild playoff in Bahrain
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Three
01:04
Moving Day: Rose putting on a ‘clinic’ at Farmers
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round Three
02:26
Frigid temperatures impact Sunday schedule for LPGA at TOC
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Three
02:49
Rose not complacent with six-shot lead at Farmers
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round One
07:02
Ko, Woad share lead with changes ahead at LPGA TOC
GOLF: JAN 29 PGA Farmers Insurance Open
05:24
Schauffele’s cut streak ends at hometown Farmers
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round One
11:15
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Farmers Insurance Open, Round 1
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round One
12:39
Brooks on 1st round nerves: Layoff, crowd played factor
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round One
03:55
How LPGA leader Hataoka gained speed and distance
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round One
02:00
Justin Rose shoots opening round 62, leads Farmers
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Previews
08:39
PGA Tour players react to Patrick Reed news
U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Round One
04:47
Ahead of opener, LPGA stars weigh in on WTGL
CME Group Tour Championship 2025 - Round Three
04:09
Thitikul making debut, surprise entrant at LPGA opener
koepka_monday_farmers26_screengrab.jpg
09:08
Monday at the Farmers with Brooks Koepka’s return
The American Express 2026 - Final Round
06:40
Scottie starts 2026 season with historic AmEx win
The American Express 2026 - Final Round
05:25
Blades Brown: Could write book from AmEx takeaways
FedEx St. Jude Invitational - Round One
06:24
Day, English ready to welcome back Koepka at Torrey Pines
Day 4 American Express 2026 Scheffler Day Putnam
07:48
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 American Express, Final Round
Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 - Previews
02:55
Lowry reflects on Dubai loss ahead of another Dubai start
2025 PGA Championship - Round Two
07:32
Zalatoris details health, swing changes in Tour return
LIV Golf Team Championship Michigan - Day Three
09:35
The business side of LIV Golf’s future
Sony Open In Hawaii 2026 - Final Round
03:13
MacIntyre says this Round 2 moment cost him shot at Sony Open
Sony Open In Hawaii 2026 - Final Round
05:59
Rodgers earns another top-3 in bid for first Tour win
Sony Open In Hawaii 2026 - Final Round
03:44
Gotterup gives emotional interview after Sony Open win
Dubai Invitational 2026 - Day Four
11:26
‘Nothing compares to this': Elvira celebrates Dubai win
G--fSyUWQAA6Qyq.jpeg
11:17
Pulcini wins Latin America Am, earns Masters, Open spots
Dubai Invitational 2026
02:59
Rory rues final round slow start in Dubai

Latest Clips

lav2.jpg
04:58
Run, Lav, run! Lavner’s Running of the Bros to 16 at Scottsdale
Golf: LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship
05:17
Bryson: ‘We didn’t sign up’ to play 72 holes on LIV
Golf: LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship
07:19
LIV Golf to get OWGR points, but with some strings
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Final Round
01:00
Penske Performance: How Rose won at Torrey Pines
1770058688424013.jpg
01:47
Redemption story! Hack hacks and then stuffs shot on 16
WM Phoenix Open - Final Round
03:57
Dahmen uses WM shirtless antics as inspiration
1770056820215524.jpg
05:38
Drone flyover of TPC Scottsdale finish, with 2000 champ
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round Three
07:30
‘Confusion ruled the day': LPGA leadership under fire
WM Phoenix Open 2025 - Round Three
03:38
Past champ, captain Lehman on WM and Ryder Cup fans
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Three
06:09
LIV Golf taking hit after hit; more to come?
Farmers Insurance Open
06:52
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Farmers Insurance Open, final round
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Final Round
04:40
Koepka heads to Phoenix with optimism after Torrey Pines
Justin Rose split Torrey Pines 2026 and Merion Golf Club 2013
03:49
Is Justin Rose’s career Hall of Fame worthy?
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round Three
10:59
Korda wins 54-hole Tournament of Champions amid heavy winds
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Final Round
03:44
Justin Rose: Fell into great routine, habits at Farmers
4DIGI_WHALE_WATCHING_WITH_BOO_WEEKLEY_thumb_4.jpg
03:04
Whale watching with Boo Weekley and fiancé
4DIGI_SUSHI_WITH_DAVID_DUVAL_thumb_4.jpg
04:39
Making sushi with David Duval in Hawaii
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Three
06:51
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Farmers Insurance Open, Round 3
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Two
06:44
Koepka struggles with putter in Round 3 at Torrey Pines
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round Three
09:05
LPGA Highlights 2026: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 3
1769896781853451.jpg
03:01
‘Going Cantore': Abbott, Stupples show why LPGA play called
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round Three
01:59
Round of the year already? Korda with 64 in cold and wind
1769891573903255.jpg
01:24
Henderson, with caddie sister in final start, fires 66 at TOC
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Two
10:54
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Farmers Insurance Open, Round 2
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Two
09:27
Koepka: Improved driving key to making Farmers cut
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Two
06:02
Rose sets 36-hole scoring record at Torrey Pines
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Two
43
Brooks Koepka reaches cutline with eagle putt on 17
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round One
08:09
LPGA Highlights 2026: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 2
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round One
01:47
Korda bracing for weekend cold in bid for TOC title
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round One
01:35
Tony, you made an ace! Finau subdued after hole-in-one