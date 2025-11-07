Skip navigation
Scores
Scores
World Wide Technology Championship
Toto Japan Classic
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
Schedules
Schedules
PGA TOUR
LPGA
DP World Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Champions
News
Videos
Live Streams
Airtimes
Podcasts
Podcasts
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
NCAA
Scores
World Wide Technology Championship
Toto Japan Classic
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
Schedules
PGA TOUR
LPGA
DP World Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Champions
News
Videos
Live Streams
Airtimes
Podcasts
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
NCAA
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Shin, Hataoka atop TOTO Japan Classic leaderboard
November 7, 2025 03:12 PM
Jiyai Shin and Nasa Hataoka have impressed through two rounds at the TOTO Japan Classic, as the two are tied for the lead heading into the third day of play at Seta Golf Course.
Related Videos
07:23
Playing well motivates Fleetwood near season’s end
03:07
Dunlap bucking driving trends in WWT Championship
07:23
Rory: New driver felt ‘good’ in Abu Dhabi Round 1
04:42
Russell on Florida State commitment and more
11:30
LIV ‘hellbent’ on getting their players to majors
06:38
Ryder Cup representation aplenty in Cabo San Lucas
08:10
Key storylines from second round of East Lake Cup
04:45
Tseng wins Wistron Ladies Open putting left-handed
04:29
Teams, players, stories to watch at East Lake Cup
01:54
‘Goosebumps!': Gumberg secures DP World Tour card
06:16
Brennan looks impressive in Utah
05:16
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 3
07:29
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, semifinals
58
Brennan positioned to win first PGA Tour title
04:06
Brennan leads after breakthrough 65 in Utah
40
Homa limps off green in Utah
04:15
Good Good CEO excited for sponsored PGA Tour event
05:52
Gainey adjusting quickly to the PGA Tour Champions
03:48
LPGA’s International Crown has ‘perfect’ format
09:54
The Sentry will not be played in 2026
04:39
Fleetwood’s ‘resilience’ the difference in India
08:41
McIlroy wants to ‘shift narrative’ of Ryder Cup
06:26
Korn Ferry finale ‘one of the greatest days in golf’
03:51
Hovland: Ryder Cup situation ‘pretty upsetting’
09:39
Will Rory stay motivated in 2026 and beyond?
05:38
NCAA golf, St Andrews Links making global impact
06:30
Thitikul’s growth in 2025 could lead to strong end
04:56
Factors impacting Tiger’s seventh back surgery
07:26
Watch: Korn Ferry Tour players each PGA Tour cards
08:31
Highlights: Open de España, Round 4
Latest Clips
10:49
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 2
07:27
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 1
47
Aberg drills ace at Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
06:24
Clemente calls turning pro ‘a long time coming’
06:24
Debating the future of the LPGA Tour
11:11
McIlroy calls LIV’s move to 72 holes ‘peculiar’
07:26
Brennan ‘doesn’t hate’ shrinking Tour membership
13:19
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Final Round
08:54
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 3
08:17
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 2
04:38
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 1
13:35
Highlights: 2025 East Lake Cup, Final Round
10:07
Lamprecht looks forward to everything on PGA Tour
09:44
Kaufman’s journey from cancer survivor to Q-School
02:16
Oregon, Florida stand tall at East Lake Cup
08:24
Would PGA Tour benefit from being more cutthroat?
13:18
Highlights: 2025 East Lake Cup, Round 2
04:55
Looking back on Tiger’s record-tying Zozo victory
09:51
PGA Tour Champions ready for Tiger Woods
08:51
Highlights: 2025 East Lake Cup, Round 1
01:54
Michael Brennan shines in Bank of Utah victory
04:13
Should U.S. bring back Bradley for next Ryder Cup?
03:36
NBA gambling scandal a cautionary tale for golf?
12:36
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 4
02:05
Family support propels Brennan to Bank of Utah win
10:23
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, final match
12:37
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, Round 3
08:27
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 2
14:56
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, Round 2
01:10
Horschel gets good break despite hitting lava rock
Close Ad