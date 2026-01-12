Skip navigation
Hoggard: Rolapp 'flexing' with PGA Tour return program

January 12, 2026 04:07 PM
GolfChannel.com senior writer Rex Hoggard joins "Golf Today" to talk about the PGA Tour's new return program that will allow Brooks Koepka and possibly others to come back.

