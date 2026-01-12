Skip navigation
Scores
Scores
The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island
Schedules
Schedules
PGA TOUR
LPGA
News
Videos
Airtimes
Watch Now
Watch Now
Live Coverage
Golf Channel Schedule
Podcasts
Podcasts
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
NCAA
Scores
The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island
Schedules
PGA TOUR
LPGA
News
Videos
Airtimes
Watch Now
Live Coverage
Golf Channel Schedule
Podcasts
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
NCAA
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Hoggard: Rolapp 'flexing' with PGA Tour return program
January 12, 2026 04:07 PM
GolfChannel.com senior writer Rex Hoggard joins "Golf Today" to talk about the PGA Tour's new return program that will allow Brooks Koepka and possibly others to come back.
Related Videos
08:15
Lavner: Tour offering ‘mulligan’ to select LIV players
14:21
Koepka returning after PGA Tour announces new program
Latest Clips
08:07
Horschel: Business, not personal with possible LIV returnees
07:00
PGA Tour players at Sony weigh in on Koepka’s return
07:27
Rex & Lav: McIlroy, DeChambeau biggest question marks
06:36
Chamblee on Koepka: Tour needs to set precedent
02:44
Highlights: The Bahamas Golf Classic, Round 1
07:40
Can Rory, Scottie maintain brilliance? Brandel weighs in
06:28
2026 LPGA: What’s the situation with Rose Zhang?
08:52
Lynch: Why McIlroy’s Masters win was a team effort
07:05
Lewis: Scottie vs. Rory the main show, but there’s more
06:38
Rolfing: The future of the PGA Tour in Hawaii
10:09
Roberts: How Bryson’s situation differs from Brooks’
07:47
Koepka wants back on Tour, but do players want him?
10:06
Koepka applies for reinstatement to PGA Tour
07:51
Kaufman: The media perspective; Spieth’s need for ‘freedom’
07:29
Two-time Daytona 500 champ Byron on golf and racing
06:11
Should LIV players be welcomed back, or just some?
05:50
What’s the ideal PGA Tour schedule and field size?
04:36
The Sally hits 100-year milestone as elite women’s amateur event
04:08
PGA of America CEO Sprague stepping down for family reasons
05:21
Tiger’s TGR Foundation celebrates 30th anniversary
05:24
Predictions for Scheffler, McIlroy in 2026
03:21
Golf, sports stars wish Tiger happy 50th birthday
10:37
Covering Tiger was ‘bigger than the game’
04:02
What was the most interesting Tiger era?
08:35
Why Tiger still matters in the game
12:46
12 Days of Scheffler: Win at ’22 WGC Match Play
09:15
12 days of Scheffler: AP Invitational win 2022
07:54
Looking back at Scheffler’s first PGA Tour win
02:32
Kuchar: Winning PNC Championship ‘chokes me up’
17:06
Highlights: 2025 PNC Championship, Final Round
Close Ad