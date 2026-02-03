Skip navigation
Scores
Scores
Farmers Insurance Open
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
The Panama Championship
Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship
Schedules
Schedules
PGA TOUR
LPGA
News
Videos
Airtimes
Watch Now
Watch Now
Live Coverage
Golf Channel Schedule
Podcasts
Podcasts
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
NCAA
Scores
Farmers Insurance Open
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
The Panama Championship
Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship
Schedules
PGA TOUR
LPGA
News
Videos
Airtimes
Watch Now
Live Coverage
Golf Channel Schedule
Podcasts
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
NCAA
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
LIV Golf to get OWGR points, but with some strings
February 3, 2026 01:41 PM
LIV Golf will receive Official World Golf Ranking points, it was announced Tuesday. Rex Hoggard joins "Golf Today" to detail the news, which includes a few caveats.
Related Videos
04:58
Run, Lav, run! Lavner’s Running of the Bros to 16 at Scottsdale
05:17
Bryson: ‘We didn’t sign up’ to play 72 holes on LIV
01:47
Redemption story! Hack hacks and then stuffs shot on 16
03:57
Dahmen uses WM shirtless antics as inspiration
05:38
Drone flyover of TPC Scottsdale finish, with 2000 champ
07:30
‘Confusion ruled the day': LPGA leadership under fire
03:38
Past champ, captain Lehman on WM and Ryder Cup fans
13:35
Patrick Reed sets sight on PGA Tour return
08:36
Koepka nervous but not uncomfortable in Tour return
05:39
Koepka cites family as primary reason for PGA Tour return
55
Why Tiger was Koepka’s first call after leaving LIV
24:13
Full Koepka press conference from Torrey Pines
07:18
LPGA returns to action with season-opening TOC
02:57
What to expect of Koepka: Comments, game and all
03:41
Golf cart showcase at the 2026 PGA Show
02:14
Ghost Golf limited-edition bags with ‘high-end quality’
07:24
Good Good: Merch, vibes and ‘Big Break’ at the PGA Show
02:10
Range finders, speakers and launch monitors from Bushnell
03:01
Beauty, artwork and technology of Titleist Vokey wedges
06:32
How Makefield Putters made Sutton a believer
11:18
New Sun Day Red shoe features Tiger-patent sole
04:56
Make a statement with these women’s golf shoes
02:33
DPWT highlights: McIlroy struggles in Rd. 1 at Dubai
12:13
What’s new with Titleist balls in 2026? It’s a lot
01:59
‘Brain Trust’ revolutionizing Bridgestone ball
07:40
Megatron talks neuroscience, golf and was it a catch?
04:07
Bob Does Sports shows off Breezy collection
05:06
Men’s apparel: Hoodies, hats and Sun Day Red
11:25
Callaway touts Quantum clubs, hyped for the future
06:44
McIlroy sends strong message to Hatton and Rahm
Latest Clips
01:00
Penske Performance: How Rose won at Torrey Pines
06:09
LIV Golf taking hit after hit; more to come?
06:52
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Farmers Insurance Open, final round
02:43
Looking back on 30 years of the TGR Foundation
04:40
Koepka heads to Phoenix with optimism after Torrey Pines
03:49
Is Justin Rose’s career Hall of Fame worthy?
10:59
Korda wins 54-hole Tournament of Champions amid heavy winds
03:44
Justin Rose: Fell into great routine, habits at Farmers
02:42
LPGA cancels TOC final round while celebs play
04:04
Schott beats Reed, Hill in wild playoff in Bahrain
03:04
Whale watching with Boo Weekley and fiancé
04:39
Making sushi with David Duval in Hawaii
06:51
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Farmers Insurance Open, Round 3
01:04
Moving Day: Rose putting on a ‘clinic’ at Farmers
06:44
Koepka struggles with putter in Round 3 at Torrey Pines
02:26
Frigid temperatures impact Sunday schedule for LPGA at TOC
02:49
Rose not complacent with six-shot lead at Farmers
09:05
LPGA Highlights 2026: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 3
03:01
‘Going Cantore': Abbott, Stupples show why LPGA play called
01:59
Round of the year already? Korda with 64 in cold and wind
01:24
Henderson, with caddie sister in final start, fires 66 at TOC
10:54
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Farmers Insurance Open, Round 2
07:02
Ko, Woad share lead with changes ahead at LPGA TOC
09:27
Koepka: Improved driving key to making Farmers cut
05:24
Schauffele’s cut streak ends at hometown Farmers
06:02
Rose sets 36-hole scoring record at Torrey Pines
43
Brooks Koepka reaches cutline with eagle putt on 17
08:09
LPGA Highlights 2026: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 2
01:47
Korda bracing for weekend cold in bid for TOC title
11:15
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Farmers Insurance Open, Round 1
Close Ad