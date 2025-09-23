Skip navigation
Bryson group with JT could be 'lethal' at Bethpage

September 23, 2025 01:12 PM
Todd Lewis reports on Bryson DeChambeau's potential fourballs group and how the addition of Justin Thomas would be "lethal" before Live From examines the importance of the golf ball in this format.
