PGA Tour highlights 2026: CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 3
Scottie Scheffler, Jackson Suber and Sungjae Im were just three Tour players putting on highlights during Moving Day at TPC Craig Ranch. Si Woo Kim has a two-shot lead over Scheffler and Wyndham Clark entering Sunday's final round.
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Scheffler bogeys early to snap streak, two shots behind Kim
Scheffler bogeys early to snap streak, two shots behind Kim
Scottie Scheffler's run of bogey-free golf at TPC Craig Ranch came to an end at the No. 4 on Saturday but the world's top-ranked player responded with six birdies over his final 14 holes.
Clark rides putter to 6-under 65, T-2 at Byron Nelson
Clark rides putter to 6-under 65, T-2 at Byron Nelson
Wyndham Clark spoke to Golf Channel's Amy Rogers after shooting 65 on Moving Day at TPC Craigs Ranch. Clark was 7 under and in sole possession of first place before a bogey on No. 17.
Clark gets bloody nose on No. 5, sinks birdie putt moments later
Clark gets bloody nose on No. 5, sinks birdie putt moments later
In the middle of three consecutive birdies at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Wyndham Clark needed some medical assistance from his caddie. Clark is closing in on leader Si Woo Kim thanks to a strong start to his third round.
S.W. Kim shoots near record-breaking 11-under 60 at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
S.W. Kim shoots near record-breaking 11-under 60 at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Si Woo Kim discussed shooting 11-under 60 during the second round at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson on Friday and nearly tying Jim Furyk's record.
Scheffler on Kim’s nearly historic round: ‘I’d equate it to like a no-hitter’
Scheffler on Kim's nearly historic round: 'I'd equate it to like a no-hitter'
Scottie Scheffler equated Si Woo Kim's "59 watch" during the second round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson to a no-hitter in baseball.
S.W. Kim: ‘I was trying to be low, but I didn’t expect this low’
S.W. Kim: 'I was trying to be low, but I didn't expect this low'
Si Woo Kim shot a near record-breaking 11-under 60 Friday at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and said it was the greatest round he's ever had.
PGA Tour highlights 2026: CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 2
PGA Tour highlights 2026: CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.
Scheffler: ‘It’s a dream come true for me to be able play in this tournament’
Scheffler: 'It's a dream come true for me to be able play in this tournament'
Scottie Scheffler said after the second round that he approaches the CJ Cup Byron Nelson with a lot of gratitude after growing up in Texas watching it and is excited for the weekend.
Spieth cards bogey-free 62 behind string of second-nine birdies
Spieth cards bogey-free 62 behind string of second-nine birdies
Jordan Spieth put on a display for the hometown fans at TPC Craig Ranch on Friday, finishing with a 9-under 62 and moving into the top 5 of a crowded leaderboard.