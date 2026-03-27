Woodland: Iron shaft change has led to restored confidence
Gary Woodland is sitting solo second at the Houston Open after shooting a 6-under 64 on Thursday at Memorial Park. The 2019 U.S. Open winner told reporters that a change in iron shafts has let to more speed off the tee and regained confidence in his game.
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Koepka struggles again in opening round, shoots 5-over 75 at Houston Open
Koepka struggles again in opening round, shoots 5-over 75 at Houston Open
Brooks Koepka's first round woes returned on Thursday in Houston. The five-time major winner shot a 5-over 75 at Memorial Park, an opening round that included a four-hole stretch where Koepka recorded three double bogeys.
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 1
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Texas Children's Houston Open, Round 1
Tony Finau , Adam Scott and Gary Woodland were among the players providing highlight-worthy shots off the tee and around the greens during Thursday's opening round at Memorial Park.
Hammer time! Hometown hole-in-one for former Longhorn
Hammer time! Hometown hole-in-one for former Longhorn
Cole Hammer, a Houston resident and former Texas Longhorn, made a hole-in-one on the par-3 15th Thursday at the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Burns fires seven birdies in first round of Houston Open
Burns fires seven birdies in first round of Houston Open
Sam Burns birdied his final hole at Memorial Park on Thursday, his seventh on the opening round. The world's No. 33-ranked player sits two strokes off the lead after shotting a 5-under 70.
Koepka wants to pass this final test before Augusta
Koepka wants to pass this final test before Augusta
If being in contention on Sunday is part of a player's game, it's the part of Brooks Koepka's bag that he's least pleased with entering the Houston Open this week. Despite three consecutive finishes inside the top 20, Koepka said the one part of his game that's missing is contending to win with nine holes left in the tournament.
‘Not a fun little period': Fox talks kidney stone surgery, recovery
'Not a fun little period': Fox talks kidney stone surgery, recovery
Two-time PGA Tour winner Ryan Fox chatted with Golf Channel's Eamon Lynch and Rex Hoggard about having to miss this year's Players Championship after having kidney stones the week of the tournament. Fox, who is set to compete in this week's Houston Open, has finished T-24 or better in all four tournaments he's competed in this year.
Tiger’s gets ‘incomplete’ grade for TGL performance: Hoggard
Tiger's gets 'incomplete' grade for TGL performance: Hoggard
Golf Channel's Eamon Lynch and Rex Hoggard react to Tiger Woods' press conference after Tuesday night's TGL event and whether or not Woods will be able to play at the 2026 Masters. Hoggard believes there wasn't enough done at TGL to convince him Woods will be competitive at Augusta, if he does indeed play and go for his sixth green jacket.
Course Insights: The risk-reward par-5 16th at Memorial Park
Course Insights: The risk-reward par-5 16th at Memorial Park
Memorial Park Golf Course will again host the Texas Children's Houston Open. In this CDW Course Insights, we take a look at the pivotal par-5 16th hole.
Rose on golf schedule: ‘I’m enjoying the challenge’
Rose on golf schedule: 'I'm enjoying the challenge'
Justin Rose discussed Tiger Woods' decision to join the TGL Finals, his busy golf schedule and balancing the PGA Tour with the TGL and his family.