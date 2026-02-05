Gotterup: 'Conservative' play key to Round 1 success
Chris Gotterup talked with Golf Channel's Ryan Lavner after his first round at the WM Phoenix Open. Gotterup, who missed the previous two cuts at TPC Scottsdale, is the clubhouse leader after shooting a 63 Thursday.
Why not start PGA Tour season ‘with a bang’ at TPC Scottsdale?
U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark talked with Golf Channel about his meltdown at Oakmont Country Club last year and what he learned from the experience. Amid talk about the PGA Tour schedule, Clark vocalized support of starting the season at the WM Phoenix Open.
Koepka details work being done to improve putting game
Brooks Koepka explains why TPC Scottsdale is a good fit for his game. Koepka also spoke about the work he's been doing to improve his putting since last weekend's Farmers Insurance Open.
Penske Performance: How Rose won at Torrey Pines
Justin Rose cruised to victory at the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open. We look at the key numbers behind the triumph, brought to you by Penske.
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Farmers Insurance Open, final round
Highlights from the final round of the PGA Tour's 2026 Farmers Insurance Open on the South Course at Torrey Pines, where a new scoring record was set.
Koepka heads to Phoenix with optimism after Torrey Pines
Brooks Koepka's first tournament back on the PGA Tour is in the books. The five-time major winner heads to Phoenix after finishing T-56 at Torrey Pines. Koepka shot 2-under 70 in the final round at the Farmers.
Is Justin Rose’s career Hall of Fame worthy?
A 13-time winner on the PGA Tour after his wire-to-wire victory at Torrey Pines this week, Justin Rose is beginning to draw consideration for the World Golf Hall of Fame. The seven-time European Ryder Cup team member is projected to be ranked No. 3 in the world after the 2026 Farmers.
Justin Rose: Fell into great routine, habits at Farmers
Justin Rose set the 72-hole course record at Torrey Pines this week. He spoke to Golf Channel's Todd Lewis after the final round Sunday and spoke about how he took advantage of favorable playing conditions during his wire-to-wire victory at the Farmers.
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Farmers Insurance Open, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the PGA Tour's 2026 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.
Koepka struggles with putter in Round 3 at Torrey Pines
Brooks Koepka finished with a 1-over 73 at Torrey Pines South Course on Saturday, mimicking his first round score and sinking him down on the leaderboard at the Farmers. Koepka's struggles putting continued in Round 3.