Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

McIlroy embracing the shot-shaping challenge of Riviera

February 19, 2026 08:46 PM
Rory McIlroy talked to Golf Channel's Todd Lewis after his 5-under 66 in the first round of the 2026 Genesis Invitational. McIlroy said he's hoping the wind will dry out the course and allow Riviera to play like Riviera can.
Up Next
1771538654150304.jpg
2:12
Bunker in the middle of the green? McIlroy chips over it
Now Playing
1771439796534420.jpg
4:28
McIlroy sees wet course conditions as biggest hurdle at Genesis
Now Playing
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round Three
1:11
Penske Performance: Morikawa’s iron game dominates Pebble
Now Playing
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Final Round
3:42
Scheffler: Never know what’s going to happen on Sunday
Now Playing
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Final Round
4:34
Morikawa on 7th PGA Tour win: Belief in self never wavered
Now Playing
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round Three
9:49
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 3
Now Playing
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round Three
1:14
Moving Day: Morikawa irons lift him to T-2 at Pebble Beach
Now Playing
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round Three
2:13
Bhatia: ‘Brutal’ to see ball wobble as weather impacts Pebble play
Now Playing
TIGER_WOODS_30_YEARS_OF_INFLUENCE_FULL_FITNESS.jpg
5:43
Woods and Spieth, Part 2: The Tiger fitness effect
Now Playing
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round Two
9:12
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 2
Now Playing

Related Videos

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round Two
04:05
Highlights: McIlroy puts on a show in Round 2 at Pebble
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round Two
01:39
Spieth: ‘I’d like it to be super pretty, sometimes it’s not’
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round Two
01:55
Golf in style: Kelce, Mitchell break out cashmere at Pebble Beach
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round Two
57
Will Taylor Swift show up at Pebble Beach Friday?
Murray Demo Chris Gotterup 16.2.jpg
01:12
Amateur dunks approach and Gotterup nearly follows
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round One
01:35
Burns enjoys bogey-free opening round at Pebble Beach
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round One
01:33
Hisatsune stays hot, shoots 10-under 62 at Pebble Beach
GOLF: FEB 10 PGA AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
06:58
McIlroy: No need for 5th major, move PGA Championship back to August
Rory-McIlroy-cropped-pebble
02:57
Defending Pebble Beach title, McIlroy feels like he’s ‘playing catch up’
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Final Round
01:11
Penske Performance: Driving powers Gotterup, fails Hideki in Phoenix
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Final Round
10:55
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: WM Phoenix Open, final round
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Final Round
05:05
Matsuyama driver woes sink hopes for third WM Phoenix Open title
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Final Round
01:43
Gotterup wins WM Phoenix Open in playoff over Matsuyama
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Round Three
09:52
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: WM Phoenix Open, Round 3
guy.jpg
03:24
Ultimate on-site fan experience at WM Phoenix Open
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Round Two
08:47
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: WM Phoenix Open, Round 2
Happy Hour Superior Moments.jpg
02:10
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Round Two
53
Theegala continues hole-out streak at WM Phoenix Open
Hubbard in Broncos Jersey on Happy Hour.jpg
59
Sporting Broncos jersey, Hubbard shows off on 16
Cashmere Keith on Happy Hour (1).jpg
01:43
It’s fashion, bro: 5-button polos and cashmere putter covers
GOLF: FEB 06 PGA WM Phoenix Open
01:12
Matsuyama fires 6 straight birdies at WM Phoenix Open
WM Phoenix Open 2025 - Round Three
09:06
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: WM Phoenix Open, Round 1
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Round One
04:40
Koepka sputters after switch to mallet putter
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Round One
51
WM’s ‘12th man’ goes nuts for Seahawks fan Dahmen
GOLF: FEB 05 PGA WM Phoenix Open
01:34
Scheffler struggles with short game at TPC Scottsdale
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Round One
01:27
Gotterup: ‘Conservative’ play key to Round 1 success
WM Phoenix Open 2025 - Round Three
09:07
Why not start PGA Tour season ‘with a bang’ at TPC Scottsdale?
GOLF: FEB 13 PGA - Waste Management Phoenix Open
01:21
Koepka details work being done to improve putting game
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Final Round
01:00
Penske Performance: How Rose won at Torrey Pines
Farmers Insurance Open
06:52
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Farmers Insurance Open, final round

Latest Clips

Honda LPGA Thailand 2026 - Round One
01:06
LPGA Highlights 2026: Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 1
chargers-lulu-tgr-foundation.jpg.jpg
06:38
TGR Foundation at 30: Partnership with Lulu’s Place, Chargers continues LA impact
The Genesis Invitational 2026 - Previews
02:43
Scheffler talks Round 1 struggles, return to Riviera
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Round Two
10:10
When will the PGA Tour start its 2027 season: Before or after Super Bowl Sunday?
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round Two
06:12
Origins of Viktor Hovland’s pool floaties and Jordan Spieth’s chances at Riviera: Romine
BMW Championship 2025 - Round One
06:43
Lucas Glover elected chair of Player Advisory Council
The Genesis Invitational 2026 - Previews
21:38
Full press conference: Woods putting in work on Tour schedule
The Masters - Final Round
02:34
Tiger returning at the Masters? It’s not off the table
Ryder Cup 2018 final preview day
01:02
Woods updates on possible 2027 U.S. Ryder Cup captaincy
Tiger Woods, 1991 Junior World Championships
01:06
Mom and dad provided motivation and support for Tiger
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Final Round
03:53
Collin’s coach: How Morikawa stayed in the moment, tips for ams
The Genesis Invitational - Final Round
06:40
Weather impact at Genesis; changes to Riviera
tgr.jpg
01:06
TGR Foundation ‘changes the world,’ says proud Tiger
Honda LPGA Thailand 2025 - Round Two
06:34
Thitikul heading home; Hull adding to new trophy room
flag_1920_pga_tour.jpg
06:08
PGA Tour wants to ‘own the summer'; what does that mean?
GOLF: FEB 15 PGA AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
05:24
Is Pebble Beach too easy for pros? Maybe a schedule change?
GOLF-LIV-AUS
08:24
Kim’s win the best thing that could happen for LIV?
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Final Round
10:02
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round
Chubb Classic 2026 - Final Round
02:24
PGA Tour Champions Highlights 2026: Toms wins Chubb Classic
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round Three
05:50
Player thoughts, Tour plans for a windy Sunday at Pebble Beach
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round Three
03:16
‘Absolute carnage': Pebble Beach winds wreak havoc at end of Round 3
Charley Hull of England with her trophy
04:12
Charley’s charge: Hull rallies to win LET opener in Riyadh
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round Two
04:19
Highlights: Scheffler shows frustration early, rallies with 6-under 66
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round One
09:31
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 1
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round One
02:26
McIlroy undone by two double bogeys in three holes at Spyglass
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round One
05:44
Scheffler again 10 shots off first-round lead after Pebble 72
charlie-woods-miles-russell-florida-state.jpg
06:07
Charlie Woods, Miles Russell put FSU at center of college golf: Burkowski
ISCO Championship - Round Three
01:13
Pi. Coody leads Aon Swing 5 qualifiers into first signature events
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Three
04:10
Rose seeks more ‘moments,’ beginning this week at Pebble Beach
Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 - Day Four
08:02
Fleetwood ready to regain ‘rhythm’ in 2026 PGA Tour debut