Morikawa on 7th PGA Tour win: Belief in self never wavered

February 15, 2026 07:47 PM
Collin Morikawa won his 7th PGA Tour tournament on Sunday, claiming the first signature event of the year and finishing on top of the leaderboard for the first time since October 2023. Morikawa followed a 10-under 62 on Saturday with a 5-under 67 in the final round to hold off a late charge from Scottie Scheffler, who finished T-3 with Tommy Fleetwood.
