PGA Tour Highlights 2026: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 3

Golf in style: Kelce, Mitchell break out cashmere at Pebble Beach

NFL tight end Travis Kelce told Golf Channel's Todd Lewis that the game helps him get away from reality a bit during a walk-and-talk interview at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Kelce said he was excited to be partnered with "Cashmere" Keith Mitchell, and said he's just trying to learn from the PGA Tour winner's style and swagger.