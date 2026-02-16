Penske Performance: Morikawa's iron game dominates Pebble
Collin Morikawa led the field in SG: Approach at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which led to his first victory in more than two years. See the numbers in this Penske Performance recap.
Up Next
Scheffler: Never know what’s going to happen on Sunday
Scheffler: Never know what's going to happen on Sunday
Scottie Scheffler shot 9-under 63 in the final round of the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing with T-3 with Tommy Fleetwood. Scheffler has finished inside the top 10 for the 18th consecutive PGA Tournament.
Morikawa on 7th PGA Tour win: Belief in self never wavered
Morikawa on 7th PGA Tour win: Belief in self never wavered
Collin Morikawa won his 7th PGA Tour tournament on Sunday, claiming the first signature event of the year and finishing on top of the leaderboard for the first time since October 2023. Morikawa followed a 10-under 62 on Saturday with a 5-under 67 in the final round to hold off a late charge from Scottie Scheffler, who finished T-3 with Tommy Fleetwood.
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 3
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 3
Akshay Bhatia carries a two-stroke lead over Collin Morikawa, Jake Knapp and Sepp Straka heading into the final round of the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. In addition to the tournament leaders, Sam Burns, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler provided some amazing Round 3 highlights.
Moving Day: Morikawa irons lift him to T-2 at Pebble Beach
Moving Day: Morikawa irons lift him to T-2 at Pebble Beach
Collin Morikawa enjoyed his career-best round at Pebble Beach Golf Links, shooting a 10-under 62 on Moving Day to put himself in contention for the PGA Tour's first signature event of the season.
Bhatia: ‘Brutal’ to see ball wobble as weather impacts Pebble play
Bhatia: 'Brutal' to see ball wobble as weather impacts Pebble play
Akshay Bhatia was bogey free through 45 holes at the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. On the back nine, Bhatia battled the elements and bogeyed twice. He enters Sunday's final round with a two-stroke lead over three players.
Woods and Spieth, Part 2: The Tiger fitness effect
Woods and Spieth, Part 2: The Tiger fitness effect
Tiger Woods ran 35 miles during tournament weeks. In Part 2 of his interview with Jordan Spieth, Woods talks about his former workout routine and its effect on him, others and the current game. Watch the second episode of "Tiger Woods: 30 Years of Influence."
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 2
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 2
Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler each recorded eagles during the 2nd Round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am but sit outside of the top 10 entering the weekend. Jordan Spieth is T-10 after firing a 4-under 68 Friday. Akshay Bhatia, who remains bogey free on the tournament, shares the lead with Ryo Hisatsune.
Highlights: McIlroy puts on a show in Round 2 at Pebble
Highlights: McIlroy puts on a show in Round 2 at Pebble
Rory McIlroy again made plenty of birdies (and an eagle) at the AT&T Pebble Beach. But a couple of hiccups has him playing catchup entering the weekend.
Spieth: ‘I’d like it to be super pretty, sometimes it’s not’
Spieth: 'I'd like it to be super pretty, sometimes it's not'
Jordan Spieth said during his second round in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am that he was struggling, but he managed at 68 and is in the mix entering the weekend.
Golf in style: Kelce, Mitchell break out cashmere at Pebble Beach
Golf in style: Kelce, Mitchell break out cashmere at Pebble Beach
NFL tight end Travis Kelce told Golf Channel's Todd Lewis that the game helps him get away from reality a bit during a walk-and-talk interview at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Kelce said he was excited to be partnered with "Cashmere" Keith Mitchell, and said he's just trying to learn from the PGA Tour winner's style and swagger.