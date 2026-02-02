Skip navigation
Is Justin Rose's career Hall of Fame worthy?

February 1, 2026 08:29 PM
A 13-time winner on the PGA Tour after his wire-to-wire victory at Torrey Pines this week, Justin Rose is beginning to draw consideration for the World Golf Hall of Fame. The seven-time European Ryder Cup team member is projected to be ranked No. 3 in the world after the 2026 Farmers.
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Final Round
4:40
Koepka heads to Phoenix with optimism after Torrey Pines
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Final Round
3:44
Justin Rose: Fell into great routine, habits at Farmers
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Three
6:51
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Farmers Insurance Open, Round 3
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Two
6:44
Koepka struggles with putter in Round 3 at Torrey Pines
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Two
10:54
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Farmers Insurance Open, Round 2
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Two
9:27
Koepka: Improved driving key to making Farmers cut
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Two
6:02
Rose sets 36-hole scoring record at Torrey Pines
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Two
0:43
Brooks Koepka reaches cutline with eagle putt on 17
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round One
11:15
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Farmers Insurance Open, Round 1
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round One
12:39
Brooks on 1st round nerves: Layoff, crowd played factor
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round One
02:00
Justin Rose shoots opening round 62, leads Farmers
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round One
01:35
Tony, you made an ace! Finau subdued after hole-in-one
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round One
03:29
‘Game feels there': Brooks on first round back on Tour
Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 - Day Four
10:29
Bad day for LIV, great day for PGA Tour: Chamblee on Reed news
Golf: LIV Golf Dallas - Final Round
13:53
Reed’s decision shows LIV’s competitive model is flawed: McGinley
Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 - Day Four
13:35
Patrick Reed sets sight on PGA Tour return
1769385166735540.jpg
02:11
Scottie on 20th PGA Tour win: ‘It’s pretty wild’
Day 4 American Express 2026 Scheffler Day Putnam
07:48
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 American Express, Final Round
1769312350024001.jpg
02:22
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at the 2026 American Express
The American Express 2026 - Round Two
11:26
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 American Express, Round 3
The American Express 2026 - Round Two
01:29
Camilo Villegas suffers déjà vu with TV mic
The American Express 2026 - Round Three
01:57
‘That was a lot of fun': Blades on strong Round 3 finish
The American Express 2026 - Round Three
04:47
Blades makes perfect birdie with coach on the call
The American Express 2026 - Round Three
01:22
‘Oh not again!’ Echavarría slams into rocks leading to sextuple bogey on 17
The American Express 2026 - Round Two
08:09
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 American Express, Round 2
The American Express 2026 - Round Two
04:46
Highlights, interview: Brown ‘stoked’ after 60 at AmEx
The American Express 2026 - Round Two
01:11
Blades Brown agonizingly close to 59 at AmEx
The American Express 2026 - Round Two
03:41
Highlights: Scheffler follows 63 with 64 at American Express
The American Express 2026 - Round One
08:15
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 American Express, Round 1
The American Express 2026 - Round One
53
Day too accurate with approach shot in Round 1 at AmEx
The American Express 2026 - Round One
03:34
Highlights, interview: Scheffler opens season with 63
1769117236135002.jpg
01:32
Nightmare memory: Mouw’s 13 at last year’s AmEx
Jimmy-Stanger-American-Express-2026-Round-1
44
Jimmy Stanger hits three straight shots in the water
Sony Open In Hawaii 2026 - Round Two
05:10
Scott: PGA Tour, Saudi PIF ‘incompatible at the moment’
Sony Open In Hawaii 2026 - Final Round
08:17
Highlights: 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii, final round
Sony Open In Hawaii 2026 - Final Round
03:44
Gotterup gives emotional interview after Sony Open win
Sony Open In Hawaii 2026 - Round Three
09:55
Highlights: 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 3
GOLF: JAN 16 PGA Sony Open in Hawaii
09:20
Highlights: 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 2
1768624387741044.jpg
02:26
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie: Simpson, Keefer at the Sony
The 150th Open - Day Two
01:53
Why Simpson reunited with former caddie Tesori

1769989764511255.jpg
02:43
Looking back on 30 years of the TGR Foundation
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round Three
10:59
Korda wins 54-hole Tournament of Champions amid heavy winds
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round Three
02:42
LPGA cancels TOC final round while celebs play
Bahrain Championship 2026 - Day Four
04:04
Schott beats Reed, Hill in wild playoff in Bahrain
4DIGI_WHALE_WATCHING_WITH_BOO_WEEKLEY_thumb_4.jpg
03:04
Whale watching with Boo Weekley and fiancé
4DIGI_SUSHI_WITH_DAVID_DUVAL_thumb_4.jpg
04:39
Making sushi with David Duval in Hawaii
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Three
01:04
Moving Day: Rose putting on a ‘clinic’ at Farmers
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round Three
02:26
Frigid temperatures impact Sunday schedule for LPGA at TOC
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Three
02:49
Rose not complacent with six-shot lead at Farmers
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round Three
09:05
LPGA Highlights 2026: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 3
1769896781853451.jpg
03:01
‘Going Cantore': Abbott, Stupples show why LPGA play called
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round Three
01:59
Round of the year already? Korda with 64 in cold and wind
1769891573903255.jpg
01:24
Henderson, with caddie sister in final start, fires 66 at TOC
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round One
07:02
Ko, Woad share lead with changes ahead at LPGA TOC
GOLF: JAN 29 PGA Farmers Insurance Open
05:24
Schauffele’s cut streak ends at hometown Farmers
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round One
08:09
LPGA Highlights 2026: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 2
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round One
01:47
Korda bracing for weekend cold in bid for TOC title
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round One
03:55
How LPGA leader Hataoka gained speed and distance
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round One
07:30
LPGA Tour Highlights 2026: Hilton Tournament of Champions, Round 1
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Previews
08:39
PGA Tour players react to Patrick Reed news
U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Round One
04:47
Ahead of opener, LPGA stars weigh in on WTGL
CME Group Tour Championship 2025 - Round Three
04:09
Thitikul making debut, surprise entrant at LPGA opener
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Previews
08:36
Koepka nervous but not uncomfortable in Tour return
The 2025 Masters
05:39
Koepka cites family as primary reason for PGA Tour return
koepka_monday_farmers26_screengrab.jpg
09:08
Monday at the Farmers with Brooks Koepka’s return
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Previews
55
Why Tiger was Koepka’s first call after leaving LIV
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Previews
24:13
Full Koepka press conference from Torrey Pines
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - Round One
07:18
LPGA returns to action with season-opening TOC
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 - Previews
02:57
What to expect of Koepka: Comments, game and all
The American Express 2026 - Final Round
06:40
Scottie starts 2026 season with historic AmEx win