Scottie on 20th PGA Tour win: 'It's pretty wild'
Scottie Scheffler reflects on the historic start of his career, which now includes a win at the 2026 American Express. His 20 PGA Tour tournament championships before the age of 30 puts him on a list with only Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus.
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 American Express, Final Round
Highlights from the final round of the 2026 American Express, where 18-year-old Blades Brown started to show exhaustion after eight straight days of tournament golf and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler claimed his 20th PGA Tour win.
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at the 2026 American Express
The best moments from "Happy Hour with Smylie presented by Michelob Ultra" from Saturday at The American Express. Justin Parsons, Blades Brown's coach, joined the desk to watch his star pupil birdie in, while Camilo Villegas returned and experienced some deja vu.
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 American Express, Round 3
The American Express heads towards an epic conclusion at Pete Dye Stadium Course in La Quinta, Calif, following a 54-hole cut Saturday. Here's a look back at Round 3 play.
Camilo Villegas suffers déjà vu with TV mic
Camilo Villegas joined "Happy Hour with Smylie presented by Michelob Ultra" and spoke about a humbling moment he recently had broadcasting a golf round with Steve Sands only for it to happen again live at the American Express.
‘That was a lot of fun': Blades on strong Round 3 finish
Blades Brown has made the cut at the 2026 American Express and is set to play his eighth consecutive day of professional golf on Sunday. The 18-year-old's successful final three holes helped vault him up the leaderboard and left him in contention to be the second-youngest winner in PGA Tour history.
Blades makes perfect birdie with coach on the call
With coach Justin Parson on "Happy Hour with Smylie presented by Michelob Ultra," Blades Brown made a beautiful birdie on the 17th hole. He also took time to play rock, paper, scissors with a fan.
‘Oh not again!’ Echavarría slams into rocks leading to sextuple bogey on 17
Nico Echavarría ran into massive trouble on the 17th hole of the Pete Dye Stadium Course during Round 3 play of the American Express.
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 American Express, Round 2
Highlights from the second round of the 2026 American Express, where 18-year-old Blades Brown nearly shot 59 and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler continued his torrid start to the season.
Highlights, interview: Brown ‘stoked’ after 60 at AmEx
Blades Brown, 18, shot 60 Friday at The American Express, narrowly missing a 59 on the final hole. Watch highlights and hear from the teen, who left the course far more excited than disappointed.