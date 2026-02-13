Skip navigation
Golf in style: Kelce, Mitchell break out cashmere at Pebble Beach

February 13, 2026 06:43 PM
NFL tight end Travis Kelce told Golf Channel's Todd Lewis that the game helps him get away from reality a bit during a walk-and-talk interview at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Kelce said he was excited to be partnered with "Cashmere" Keith Mitchell, and said he's just trying to learn from the PGA Tour winner's style and swagger.
