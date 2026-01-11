Skip navigation
Scores
Scores
Korn Ferry Tour
Schedules
Schedules
PGA TOUR
LPGA
News
Videos
Airtimes
Watch Now
Watch Now
Live Coverage
Golf Channel Schedule
Podcasts
Podcasts
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
NCAA
Scores
Korn Ferry Tour
Schedules
PGA TOUR
LPGA
News
Videos
Airtimes
Watch Now
Live Coverage
Golf Channel Schedule
Podcasts
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
NCAA
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
2026 LPGA: What's the situation with Rose Zhang?
January 10, 2026 07:25 PM
Paige Mackenzie lays out some of the big storylines for the LPGA season, including the curious case of Rose Zhang as well as Jeeno Thitikul's bid for her first major title.
Related Videos
08:52
Lynch: Why McIlroy’s Masters win was a team effort
07:05
Lewis: Scottie vs. Rory the main show, but there’s more
06:38
Rolfing: The future of the PGA Tour in Hawaii
10:09
Roberts: How Bryson’s situation differs from Brooks’
07:47
Koepka wants back on Tour, but do players want him?
10:06
Koepka applies for reinstatement to PGA Tour
07:51
Kaufman: The media perspective; Spieth’s need for ‘freedom’
07:29
Two-time Daytona 500 champ Byron on golf and racing
06:11
Should LIV players be welcomed back, or just some?
05:50
What’s the ideal PGA Tour schedule and field size?
04:36
The Sally hits 100-year milestone as elite women’s amateur event
04:08
PGA of America CEO Sprague stepping down for family reasons
05:21
Tiger’s TGR Foundation celebrates 30th anniversary
05:24
Predictions for Scheffler, McIlroy in 2026
09:41
Schaper chips in for eagle to win Mauritius Open
04:36
Annika, son Will balance competition, fun at PNC
09:58
Couples reflects on family at PNC Championship
05:05
Gary Woodland shares spotlight with father at PNC
10:53
Rozo’s ‘positive spirit’ for earns PGA Tour card
03:04
How LIV’s 72-hole expansion affects WGR points
05:30
Highlights: PGA Tour Q-School Final stage, Round 4
06:56
HLs: Grant Thornton Invitational, Final Round
03:56
Highlights: Schaper wins first DP World Tour title
07:30
HLs: PGA Tour Q-School Final stage, Round 3
15:39
Highlights: Grant Thornton Invitational, Round 2
07:48
Villegas among golfers fighting for PGA Tour cards
07:12
Highlights: Grant Thornton Invitational, Round 1
05:06
Chacarra navigating ‘tricky’ weather at Dunhill
06:08
Kim battling adversity on and off the golf course
Latest Clips
03:21
Golf, sports stars wish Tiger happy 50th birthday
10:37
Covering Tiger was ‘bigger than the game’
04:02
What was the most interesting Tiger era?
08:35
Why Tiger still matters in the game
12:46
12 Days of Scheffler: Win at ’22 WGC Match Play
09:15
12 days of Scheffler: AP Invitational win 2022
07:54
Looking back at Scheffler’s first PGA Tour win
02:32
Kuchar: Winning PNC Championship ‘chokes me up’
17:06
Highlights: 2025 PNC Championship, Final Round
03:13
Trevino: Golf ‘has done so much for me’
05:31
Highlights: PNC Championship, Round 1
02:05
Kuchar: ‘Fun to sit back and watch’ son Cameron
01:16
The Boring game with Stricker and Skenes
09:11
Follow Clanton through Tuesday of the GC Games
10:31
Highlights: Golf Channel Games, Long Drive
01:41
‘Fun’ a big takeaway from Optum Golf Channel Games
14:29
HLs: Golf Channel Games, Captain’s Challenge
08:01
Highlights: Golf Channel Games, 14 Clubs
16:29
Highlights: Golf Channel Games, Team Relay
08:50
Highlights: Golf Channel Games, Short Game
02:27
Golf Channel crew takes on GC Games team relay
02:10
Wagner and Mitchell practice 14 Club Challenge
08:11
Can anyone stop Scottie Scheffler in 2026?
55
‘This or that’ with Rory: Club edition
03:41
Wu sinks PGA Tour card-winning putt at Q-School
02:54
Rozo’s ‘commitment to process’ nets 2026 Tour card
03:38
Thompson and Clark tie Grant Thornton record
02:07
Team Hull-Brennan makes history at Grant Thornton
Close Ad