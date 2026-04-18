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Would PGA Tour put Returning Member Program back on offer for Bryson?

April 18, 2026 12:01 PM
Rex Hoggard reports from Hilton Head about the latest LIV Golf CEO comments and chatter about Bryson DeChambeau's future.

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