Drive with Precision: Breaking down McIlroy's tee shots on No. 13 at the Masters
In this "Mercedes-Benz Drive with Precision," the "Live From" crew takes a look at No. 13 at Augusta National Golf Club and how winner Rory McIlroy handled the tee shot over each round at the Masters and why it was so challenging.
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Scheffler: Wasn’t able to take advantage of Augusta early in the week
Scheffler: Wasn't able to take advantage of Augusta early in the week
Scottie Scheffler spoke to reporters after finishing the first bogey free weekend at Augusta since 1942. He said playing Thursday afternoon and Friday morning hurt his chances to win the tournament more than anything that happened over the last 36 holes.
Rose after Masters loss: ‘There’s a lot of runway ahead’
Rose after Masters loss: 'There's a lot of runway ahead'
Justin Rose spoke to the media after the final round at the Masters and said he believes "there's a lot of runway ahead" for his game, after falling short of the green jacket.
McIlroy assumes role at “head of the table” without Tiger and Phil at the Masters
McIlroy assumes role at "head of the table" without Tiger and Phil at the Masters
During “Live From the Masters” after the final round at Augusta, Golf Channel's Rich Lerner, said he believes that after winning his second Masters, without Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, that Rory McIlroy has assumed the role at the "head of the table" in golf.
Moving Day: Young jumps six spots to take Masters co-lead
Moving Day: Young jumps six spots to take Masters co-lead
Cameron Young jumped six spots after the third round to tie Rory McIlroy for the Masters lead going into Sunday.
Contenders after round 3 sound off on their chances to win the Masters
Contenders after round 3 sound off on their chances to win the Masters
Contenders Jason Day, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry, Sam Burns, Cameron Young and Rory McIlroy break down their individual mentalities and strategies going into the final round at the Masters.
Drive with Precision: Young climbs the leaderboard with fairway accuracy
Drive with Precision: Young climbs the leaderboard with fairway accuracy
In this "Mercedes-Benz Drive with Precision," the Live From crew analyzes Cameron Young's drives on No. 13 and No. 17 during the third round of the Masters.
Young: Best prep for Augusta was Sunday win at Players
Young: Best prep for Augusta was Sunday win at Players
Cameron Young did the improbable and caught Rory McIlroy during Saturday's third round. In this "It's a New Work Day" presented by Workday, the "Live From" team breaks down how Young overcame an eight-shot deficit to enter Sunday's final round tied at 11 under.
McIlroy’s like a movie: What kind of drama will Sunday bring?
McIlroy's like a movie: What kind of drama will Sunday bring?
On "Live From the Masters," Paul McGinley, Brandel Chamblee and Rich Lerner discuss the roller-coaster ride that Rory McIlroy provided Saturday at Augusta National, as he often does.
It’s a New Work Day: Reed masters fairways at Augusta
It's a New Work Day: Reed masters fairways at Augusta
Patrick Reed was the top-ranked player in the Masters field when it came to fairways hit during Saturday's third round. Here's where Reed excelled and what the deficit he faces heading into Sunday's final round at Augusta.
McIlroy after Masters third round: ‘I didn’t quite have it today’
McIlroy after Masters third round: 'I didn't quite have it today'
Rory McIlroy spoke to the media after he finished his third round at the Masters tied for first and analyzed his play after losing the six-stroke lead he had going into Saturday.