Åberg (63) where he wants to be — in regular contention
Ludvig Åberg shot 8-under 63 Thursday in the opening round of the RBC Heritage. He talked to Rex Hoggard about his recent consistency in getting into contention.
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Scheffler’s opening tee shot goes OB at RBC Heritage
Scheffler's opening tee shot goes OB at RBC Heritage
Scottie Scheffler's first swing of the 2026 RBC Heritage went wide right and out of bounds.
Faldo on whether McIlroy is the greatest European player of all time
Faldo on whether McIlroy is the greatest European player of all time
Sir Nick Faldo weighed in on whether Rory McIlroy is the greatest European player of all time and confidently said, “I think he’s passed us all quite comfortably now.”
RBC Heritage can seem like ‘therapy’ after Masters week
RBC Heritage can seem like 'therapy' after Masters week
The RBC Heritage follows the Masters this week in South Carolina and Rex Hoggard spoke with 2025 RBC Heritage winner, Justin Thomas, about the change of pace.
‘Nature of what’s at stake': McIlroy on why Masters creates turbulence
'Nature of what's at stake': McIlroy on why Masters creates turbulence
Rory McIlroy spoke to the media after repeating as champion at Augusta National. He said that the tournament has seen runaway winners over the years, but it always seems to be a very tight finish Sunday given what's at stake.
It’s a New Work Day: Young reflects on final round and T-3 finish
It's a New Work Day: Young reflects on final round and T-3 finish
In this "It's a New Work Day" presented by Workday, Cameron Young breaks down his final round at the Masters and the takeaways from his T-3 finish.
Drive with Precision: Breaking down McIlroy’s tee shots on No. 13 at the Masters
Drive with Precision: Breaking down McIlroy's tee shots on No. 13 at the Masters
In this "Mercedes-Benz Drive with Precision," the "Live From" crew takes a look at No. 13 at Augusta National Golf Club and how winner Rory McIlroy handled the tee shot over each round at the Masters and why it was so challenging.
Scheffler: Wasn’t able to take advantage of Augusta early in the week
Scheffler: Wasn't able to take advantage of Augusta early in the week
Scottie Scheffler spoke to reporters after finishing the first bogey free weekend at Augusta since 1942. He said playing Thursday afternoon and Friday morning hurt his chances to win the tournament more than anything that happened over the last 36 holes.
Rose after Masters loss: ‘There’s a lot of runway ahead’
Rose after Masters loss: 'There's a lot of runway ahead'
Justin Rose spoke to the media after the final round at the Masters and said he believes "there's a lot of runway ahead" for his game, after falling short of the green jacket.
McIlroy assumes role at ‘head of the table’ without Tiger and Phil at the Masters
McIlroy assumes role at 'head of the table' without Tiger and Phil at the Masters
During “Live From the Masters” after the final round at Augusta, Golf Channel's Rich Lerner, said he believes that after winning his second Masters, without Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, that Rory McIlroy has assumed the role at the "head of the table" in golf.