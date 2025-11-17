Skip navigation
Europeans dominating fall golf storylines

November 17, 2025 02:12 PM
Our roundtable breaks down the verve around European golf since late summer and how golf can grab viewers during the busy fall sports calendar.

nbc_golf_roryhls_251117.jpg
06:27
McIlroy passes Ballesteros with 7th Race to Dubai
nbc_golf_bethanne_251117.jpg
09:27
Clark, Kai Trump drive pro-am viewership, coverage
NellyInjuryreturnMPX.jpg
02:33
Korda calls neck injury ‘one of my worst’ ever
nbc_golf_brentleykaitrumpseg_251112.jpg
07:58
Kai Trump taking a ‘massive’ leap at The Annika
nbc_golf_nellyproamintv_251112.jpg
03:05
Korda on Clark: ‘Nice to be alongside greats’
nbc_golf_annikaproamnellyandcaitlin_251112.jpg
02:43
Clark gets advice from Korda at LPGA’s pro-am
nbc_golf_gt_lpgaroundtable_251111.jpg
11:18
How will Clark grow women’s golf at The Annika?
nbc_golf_gt_rorypresserandreax_251111.jpg
10:51
McIlroy feels responsibility to help DP World Tour
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablerory_251111.jpg
02:15
Will McIlroy or Fleetwood have a better 2026?
nbc_golf_bethintv_251110.jpg
07:36
Exploring Kai Trump’s exemption for the Annika
clark.jpg
11:04
Sorenstam on Clark playing in pro-am, LPGA changes
nbc_golf_roundtablefull_251110.jpg
09:34
Griffin one of PGA Tour’s ‘most complete players’
nbc_golf_clementeintvv2_251105.jpg
06:24
Clemente calls turning pro ‘a long time coming’
nbc_golf_lpgaroundtable_251105__346722.jpg
06:24
Debating the future of the LPGA Tour
nbc_golf_rorypresserreax_251105.jpg
11:11
McIlroy calls LIV’s move to 72 holes ‘peculiar’
nbc_golf_gt_lamprechtintv_251029.jpg
10:07
Lamprecht looks forward to everything on PGA Tour
nbc_golf_gt_kaufmanintv_251029.jpg
09:44
Kaufman’s journey from cancer survivor to Q-School
nbc_golf_gt_tigerrecordwin_251028.jpg
04:55
Looking back on Tiger’s record-tying Zozo victory
nbc_golf_gt_championsprezintv_251028.jpg
09:51
PGA Tour Champions ready for Tiger Woods
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablept3_251027.jpg
04:13
Should U.S. bring back Bradley for next Ryder Cup?
Lots of 100 dollar bills, macro, close-up money. the concept of US cash money. US paper money. Bribery with a wad of money, cash circulation and money exchange currency. Background of 100 dollar bills
03:36
NBA gambling scandal a cautionary tale for golf?
nbc_golf_gt_jasondaydiscuss_251022.jpg
06:24
Day optimistic about ‘full-stride’ return in 2026
nbc_golf_gt_bigbreakshowreturn_251022.jpg
06:37
Big Break returns alongside Good Good Golf in 2026
nbc_golf_gt_keegnabradlyconvo_251022.jpg
09:31
Will Bradley get another shot at the Ryder Cup?

nbc_golf_jordanspiethint_251117.jpg
09:35
Spieth on Crush It! Cup: ‘Kids are the future’
nbc_golf_sales_penskebermuda_251117.jpg
01:32
Highlights: Schenk’s top shots from win in Bermuda
nbc_golf_stewarcinkintv_251116.jpg
01:54
Cink after winning Charles Schwab Cup Championship
nbc_golf_pgatcharlesschwabhls_251116.jpg
06:20
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round
nbc_golf_lpga_anikafinalrdv2_251116.jpg
12:09
Highlights: LPGA’s The Annika, Final Round
nbc_golf_gusevaholeinoneplayv2_251116.jpg
01:04
Guseva drills walk-off hole-out birdie at Annika
nbc_golf_matthewsintv_251116.jpg
01:33
Matthews ‘blacked out’ after ace at The Annika
matthews_ace.jpg
36
Matthews’ ace on 12 wins her a new Lamborghini
nbc_golf_schenklastshotandintv_251116.jpg
03:29
Watch Schenk win Butterfield Bermuda Championship
nbc_golf_butterflybermudafinalround_251116.jpg
06:49
HLs: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_dpwtchamprd4hl_251116.jpg
12:32
HLs: DP World Tour Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_mcilroyintv_251116.jpg
03:03
Rory emotional after seventh Race to Dubai title
nbc_golf_fitzpatrickintv_251116.jpg
02:47
Fitzpatrick after winning 2025 DPWT Championship
nbc_golf_penske_251115.jpg
01:17
Schenk on the move in Butterfield Bermuda Round 3
nbc_golf_pgac_charlesschwabrd3hl_251115.jpg
09:07
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpgaannikard3_251115.jpg
09:46
LPGA Tour highlights: The Annika, Round 3
nbc_golf_pga_bermudard3hl_251115.jpg
08:59
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 3
nbc_golf_dpwtchamprd3hl_251115.jpg
11:24
Highlights: DP World Tour Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_schwabrd2_251114.jpg
07:55
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 2
nbc_golf_jtsurgery_251114.jpg
03:12
Thomas has no return timeline after back surgery
nbc_golf_bermudard2_251114.jpg
08:41
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 2
nbc_golf_annikard2hls_251114.jpg
07:27
LPGA Tour highlights: The Annika, Round 2
nbc_golf_kordainterview_251114.jpg
01:57
Korda recharged, refocused in Round 2 of Annika
nbc_golf_dpwtrd2_251114.jpg
10:58
Highlights: DP World Tour Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_kaitrumpintvwhls_251114.jpg
03:15
Kai Trump reflects on LPGA debut at The Annika
nbc_golf_rory18thhole_251114.jpg
01:25
Rory recovers, secures par save on 18th hole
nbc_golf_rosefleetwood_251114.jpg
36
Rose sinks ‘ridiculous’ putt for eagle in Dubai
nbc_golf_charlesschwabrd1_251113.jpg
11:48
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1
nbc_golf_bermudachampionshiprd1_251113.jpg
06:31
Wind impacts Round 1 of Bermuda Championship
nbc_golf_bermudaone_251113.jpg
07:35
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 1