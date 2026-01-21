Skip navigation
McIlroy sends strong message to Hatton and Rahm
January 21, 2026 11:43 AM
Rory McIlroy, competing this week at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, said Tyrrell Hatton and Jon Rahm need to pay their DPWT fines in order to show their commitment to the the European Ryder Cup team.
