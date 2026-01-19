Skip navigation
Nine best shots of the week and Spieth goes full Elvis
January 19, 2026 02:45 PM
Here's a look at the nine best shots from the past week in golf, from Jordan Spieth's Elvis impersonation to hole-outs in Dubai and Peru.
Related Videos
04:42
Lowry, McIlroy stay in Dubai after frustrating finishes
08:41
The dominos continue to fall after Koepka news
05:49
LIV Golf’s reaction to Koepka rejoining PGA Tour
04:34
‘Contracted through 2026': DeChambeau, Rahm on LIV futures
07:06
Tiger details decision to allow Koepka to return
07:02
Explaining the new PGA Tour rules for 2026
09:32
Koepka’s PGA Tour return ‘a great day for golf': Chamblee
08:15
Lavner: Tour offering ‘mulligan’ to select LIV players
10:11
Hoggard: Rolapp ‘flexing’ with PGA Tour return program
14:21
Koepka returning after PGA Tour announces new program
Latest Clips
09:35
The business side of LIV Golf’s future
08:17
Highlights: 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii, final round
03:13
MacIntyre says this Round 2 moment cost him shot at Sony Open
05:59
Rodgers earns another top-3 in bid for first Tour win
03:44
Gotterup gives emotional interview after Sony Open win
11:26
‘Nothing compares to this': Elvira celebrates Dubai win
11:17
Pulcini wins Latin America Am, earns Masters, Open spots
02:59
Rory rues final round slow start in Dubai
09:55
Highlights: 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 3
04:58
Chamblee: The keys to Riley’s lead at the Sony
07:51
McIlroy, Lowry chasing Elvira at Dubai Invitational
09:20
Highlights: 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 2
02:26
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie: Simpson, Keefer at the Sony
58
Who’s the best of the KFT best? Ask the best
01:53
Why Simpson reunited with former caddie Tesori
47
Griffin impresses Simpson with hole-out: ‘He made it look easy’
01:57
‘Did he just top two shots in a row?’ Gotterup goes low
05:18
McIlroy’s rocky – literally – second round in Dubai
07:25
Spieth at the Sony: More ups, downs and another 68
10:39
Highlights: Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 1
13:18
Spieth (68): Optimism high in 2026, and here’s why
05:29
TGR Foundation celebrates 30 years with Tiger’s eye on the future
30
Vintage Vijay: Bunker hole-out caps birdie run
05:13
McIlroy shoots 66 with new irons, leads in Dubai
04:16
Taylor eyes Sony Open repeat after fast start in Hawaii
41
Big break: Off the grandstand, into eagle range for Riley
05:20
Legend Larson on LOVB of volleyball and golf
05:40
‘Kinda crazy': Dickson bogey-free all week in winning KFT opener
06:12
Players talk goals ahead of 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii
05:21
Theegala eyes top 50 in Official World Golf Ranking
