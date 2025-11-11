Skip navigation
Scores
Scores
World Wide Technology Championship
Toto Japan Classic
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
Schedules
Schedules
PGA TOUR
LPGA
DP World Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Champions
News
Videos
Live Streams
Airtimes
Podcasts
Podcasts
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
NCAA
Scores
World Wide Technology Championship
Toto Japan Classic
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
Schedules
PGA TOUR
LPGA
DP World Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Champions
News
Videos
Live Streams
Airtimes
Podcasts
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
NCAA
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
McIlroy feels responsibility to help DP World Tour
November 11, 2025 03:48 PM
Rory McIlroy discusses the new award in his name and his emotions toward the DP World Tour before Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch react to the Grand Slam winner's comments.
Related Videos
11:18
How will Clark grow women’s golf at The Annika?
02:15
Will McIlroy or Fleetwood have a better 2026?
07:36
Exploring Kai Trump’s exemption for the Annika
11:04
Sorenstam on Clark playing in pro-am, LPGA changes
09:34
Griffin one of PGA Tour’s ‘most complete players’
06:24
Clemente calls turning pro ‘a long time coming’
06:24
Debating the future of the LPGA Tour
11:11
McIlroy calls LIV’s move to 72 holes ‘peculiar’
10:07
Lamprecht looks forward to everything on PGA Tour
09:44
Kaufman’s journey from cancer survivor to Q-School
04:55
Looking back on Tiger’s record-tying Zozo victory
09:51
PGA Tour Champions ready for Tiger Woods
04:13
Should U.S. bring back Bradley for next Ryder Cup?
03:36
NBA gambling scandal a cautionary tale for golf?
06:24
Day optimistic about ‘full-stride’ return in 2026
06:37
Big Break returns alongside Good Good Golf in 2026
09:31
Will Bradley get another shot at the Ryder Cup?
Latest Clips
07:58
Kai Trump to make LPGA debut at The ANNIKA
08:13
Gribbin on how golf has helped with recovery
01:49
Griffin executes at high level for third PGA win
03:17
Tiger would give PGA Tour Champions ‘huge boost’
05:20
Takeaways from Higgo, Young in Cabo San Lucas
01:19
Griffin rides strong putting to three-win season
10:21
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 4
02:05
Griffin: ‘Pushed myself’ to capture WWT title
01:47
How Hataoka navigated improvised playoff in Japan
01:36
McIlroy ‘razor sharp’ in final round in Abu Dhabi
01:07
Rai stuns in Abu Dhabi playoff win
01:05
Higgo surges up WWT leaderboard on Moving Day
08:58
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 3
01:38
Griffin talks fun, focus after 66 in Cabo
01:03
Putnam one-hops it in for an ace at El Cardonal
03:16
Rai’s swing, accuracy have shades of Peete
03:38
HLs: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Round 3
10:49
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 2
01:46
Shin, Hataoka atop TOTO Japan Classic leaderboard
07:23
Playing well motivates Fleetwood near season’s end
03:07
Dunlap bucking driving trends in WWT Championship
07:27
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 1
07:23
Rory: New driver felt ‘good’ in Abu Dhabi Round 1
47
Aberg drills ace at Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
04:42
Russell on Florida State commitment and more
11:30
LIV ‘hellbent’ on getting their players to majors
06:38
Ryder Cup representation aplenty in Cabo San Lucas
07:26
Brennan ‘doesn’t hate’ shrinking Tour membership
13:19
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Final Round
08:54
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 3
Close Ad