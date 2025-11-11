Skip navigation
McIlroy feels responsibility to help DP World Tour

November 11, 2025 03:48 PM
Rory McIlroy discusses the new award in his name and his emotions toward the DP World Tour before Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch react to the Grand Slam winner's comments.

