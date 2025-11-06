Watch Now
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 1
Watch the best moments from opening round of the PGA Tour's World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal Golf Course in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Up Next
Michael Brennan shines in Bank of Utah victory
Michael Brennan shines in Bank of Utah victory
Michael Brennan was 'solid as a rock' in Bank of Utah Championship victory.
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 4
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 4
Watch the best moments from final round of the PGA Tour's Bank of Utah Championship at Black Desert Golf Course.
Family support propels Brennan to Bank of Utah win
Family support propels Brennan to Bank of Utah win
Michael Brennan chats with Todd Lewis about winning the Bank of Utah Championship and earning a spot on the PGA Tour.
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 2
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 2
Watch highlights from Round 2 of the PGA Tour's Bank of Utah Championship at Black Desert Golf Course.
Horschel gets good break despite hitting lava rock
Horschel gets good break despite hitting lava rock
The Golf Central crews react to Billy Horschel and Matt McCarty accidentally hitting the lava rocks but still managed to earn fortunate bounces at the Black Desert Championship.
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 1
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 1
Watch highlights from Round 1 of the PGA Tour's Bank of Utah Championship at Black Desert Golf Course.
Top shots and stats from Baycurrent Classic
Top shots and stats from Baycurrent Classic
Xander Schauffele returned to the PGA Tour winner's circle at the 2025 Baycurrent Classic. Take a look at some of the defining shots from his weekend in Japan, presented by Penske.
Tiger undergoes lumbar disc replacement surgery
Tiger undergoes lumbar disc replacement surgery
Golf Central reacts to Tiger Woods undergoing surgery to replace a lumbar disc, the latest procedure in an "ominous" timeline, and discuss what this means for his golf future.
Schauffele’s gets meaningful win at Baycurrent
Schauffele's gets meaningful win at Baycurrent
Xander Schauffele talks about winning in front of his family in Japan and Golf Central discusses how his victory sets him up for the near future.