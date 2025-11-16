Skip navigation
Watch Schenk win Butterfield Bermuda Championship

November 16, 2025 02:01 PM
Watch as Adam Schenk drains a par putt in the wind to seal his first PGA Tour win at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship and listen to the 33-year-old recap "the longest day ever" and a moment he will "never forget."
6:49
6:49
HLs: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Final Round
8:59
8:59
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 3
8:41
8:41
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 2
6:31
6:31
Wind impacts Round 1 of Bermuda Championship
7:35
7:35
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 1
1:49
1:49
Griffin executes at high level for third PGA win
10:21
10:21
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 4
2:05
2:05
Griffin: ‘Pushed myself’ to capture WWT title
1:05
1:05
Higgo surges up WWT leaderboard on Moving Day
8:58
8:58
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 3
01:38
01:38
Griffin talks fun, focus after 66 in Cabo
01:03
01:03
Putnam one-hops it in for an ace at El Cardonal
10:49
10:49
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 2
07:27
07:27
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 1
01:54
01:54
Michael Brennan shines in Bank of Utah victory
12:36
12:36
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 4
02:05
02:05
Family support propels Brennan to Bank of Utah win
08:27
08:27
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 2
01:10
01:10
Horschel gets good break despite hitting lava rock
11:05
11:05
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 1
01:35
01:35
Top shots and stats from Baycurrent Classic
05:28
05:28
Tiger undergoes lumbar disc replacement surgery
04:03
04:03
Schauffele’s gets meaningful win at Baycurrent
10:25
10:25
Highlights: PGA Tour’s Baycurrent Classic, Round 4
10:10
10:10
Highlights: PGA Tour’s Baycurrent Classic, Round 3
04:19
04:19
Highlights: PGA Tour Baycurrent Classic Round 2
12:17
12:17
PGA Tour Highlights: Baycurrent Classic, Round 1
01:34
01:34
Top shots, stats from Fisk’s Sanderson Farms win
11:01
11:01
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 4
01:35
01:35
Higgo ‘didn’t mean anything’ by shushing crowd
03:12
03:12
Fisk wins Sanderson Farms on birdie putt
02:12
02:12
Higgo shushes Sanderson Farms crowd after putt
02:24
02:24
Gator gets a front-row seat at Sanderson Farms
08:13
08:13
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 3
07:39
07:39
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 2
08:19
08:19
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 1
01:00
01:00
Kuchar joins Norgaard with hole-in-one at No. 4
28
28
Norgaard nails exceptional ace at Sanderson Farms
02:46
02:46
Jordan gets to see Ryder Cup fireworks
06:35
06:35
Europeans expecting hostile atmosphere at Bethpage

36
36
Matthews’ ace on 12 wins her a new Lamborghini
12:32
12:32
HLs: DP World Tour Championship, Final Round
03:03
03:03
Rory emotional after seventh Race to Dubai title
02:47
02:47
Fitzpatrick after winning 2025 DPWT Championship
01:17
01:17
Schenk on the move in Butterfield Bermuda Round 3
09:07
09:07
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 3
09:46
09:46
LPGA Tour highlights: The Annika, Round 3
11:24
11:24
Highlights: DP World Tour Championship, Round 3
07:55
07:55
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 2
03:12
03:12
Thomas has no return timeline after back surgery
07:27
07:27
LPGA Tour highlights: The Annika, Round 2
01:57
01:57
Korda recharged, refocused in Round 2 of Annika
10:58
10:58
Highlights: DP World Tour Championship, Round 2
03:15
03:15
Kai Trump reflects on LPGA debut at The Annika
01:25
01:25
Rory recovers, secures par save on 18th hole
36
36
Rose sinks ‘ridiculous’ putt for eagle in Dubai
11:48
11:48
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1
04:35
04:35
Hadwin proud of ‘quality golf shots’ at Bermuda
09:50
09:50
Highlights: DP World Tour Championship, Round 1
04:53
04:53
Highlights: LPGA Tour’s The Annika, Round 1
01:07
01:07
Kai Trump tees off in first round of The Annika
02:00
02:00
McIlroy on improving wedge play to be well rounded
08:29
08:29
Highlights: Clark dazzles in Annika pro-am return
02:33
02:33
Korda calls neck injury ‘one of my worst’ ever
07:58
07:58
Kai Trump taking a ‘massive’ leap at The Annika
02:59
02:59
Clark on love for golf, playing alongside Korda
01:40
01:40
Hull, Cunningham take the tee at The ANNIKA Pro-Am
03:05
03:05
Korda on Clark: ‘Nice to be alongside greats’
02:43
02:43
Clark gets advice from Korda at LPGA’s pro-am
07:58
07:58
Kai Trump to make LPGA debut at The ANNIKA