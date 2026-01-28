Bad day for LIV, great day for PGA Tour: Chamblee on Reed news
Brandel Chamblee believes Patrick Reed's return to the PGA Tour gives the tour a polarizing figure who will help generate significant rivalries and increase its entertainment value. Chamblee sees Reeds desire to play in tournaments with "historic weight" as a positive for the PGA Tour and bad news for LIV.
Paul McGinley joins Golf Today to discuss what Patrick Reed's decision to return to the PGA Tour means for other LIV players and what's Reed path back looks like.
