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Woodland leads Houston Open after finishing with three straight birdies

March 27, 2026 03:51 PM
Gary Woodland recorded eight birdies during his second round on Friday at Memorial Park, finishing with a 7-under 63 and rising to the top of the Houston Open leaderboard. Woodland is chasing his first tournament win since 2019.
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