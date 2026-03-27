Woodland leads Houston Open after finishing with three straight birdies
Gary Woodland recorded eight birdies during his second round on Friday at Memorial Park, finishing with a 7-under 63 and rising to the top of the Houston Open leaderboard. Woodland is chasing his first tournament win since 2019.
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Rolfing, Hoggard react to news of Tiger Woods’ DUI arrest
Rolfing, Hoggard react to news of Tiger Woods' DUI arrest
Golf Channel's Mark Rolfing and Rex Hoggard react to the news of Tiger Woods' DUI arrest on Friday in Jupiter Island, Fla.
Tiger Woods arrested on suspicion of DUI after rollover crash in Florida
Tiger Woods arrested on suspicion of DUI after rollover crash in Florida
Tiger Woods was visually impaired at the scene of a car crash Friday in which he struck another vehicle and rolled over, Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek told reporters. Budensiek said Woods was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Neither driver was injured and nobody else was in either vehicle, the sheriff confirmed.
Breaking news: Tiger Woods involved in rollover crash
Breaking news: Tiger Woods involved in rollover crash
Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover crash Friday in Jupiter Island, Florida, the Martin County Sheriff's Office confirmed. His condition was not immediately clear.
Lee on defending title: ‘A lot of birdies needed’
Lee on defending title: 'A lot of birdies needed'
During round 2, Min Woo Lee discussed what it will take to defend his Texas Children's Houston Open title and said it will take a lot of birdies going forward.
Koepka struggles ahead of cut at Houston Open
Koepka struggles ahead of cut at Houston Open
Brooks Koepka continues to struggle ahead of the cut at the end of round 2 at the Texas Children's Houston Open
Woodland: Iron shaft change has led to restored confidence
Woodland: Iron shaft change has led to restored confidence
Gary Woodland is sitting solo second at the Houston Open after shooting a 6-under 64 on Thursday at Memorial Park. The 2019 U.S. Open winner told reporters that a change in iron shafts has let to more speed off the tee and regained confidence in his game.
Koepka struggles again in opening round, shoots 5-over 75 at Houston Open
Koepka struggles again in opening round, shoots 5-over 75 at Houston Open
Brooks Koepka's first round woes returned on Thursday in Houston. The five-time major winner shot a 5-over 75 at Memorial Park, an opening round that included a four-hole stretch where Koepka recorded three double bogeys.
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 1
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Texas Children's Houston Open, Round 1
Tony Finau , Adam Scott and Gary Woodland were among the players providing highlight-worthy shots off the tee and around the greens during Thursday's opening round at Memorial Park.
Hammer time! Hometown hole-in-one for former Longhorn
Hammer time! Hometown hole-in-one for former Longhorn
Cole Hammer, a Houston resident and former Texas Longhorn, made a hole-in-one on the par-3 15th Thursday at the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Burns fires seven birdies in first round of Houston Open
Burns fires seven birdies in first round of Houston Open
Sam Burns birdied his final hole at Memorial Park on Thursday, his seventh on the opening round. The world's No. 33-ranked player sits two strokes off the lead after shotting a 5-under 70.