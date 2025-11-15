Watch Now
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 3
Relive the biggest moments from Round 3 action at the PGA Tour's Butterfield Bermuda Championship, taking place at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 2
Relive the biggest moments from Round 2 action at the PGA Tour's Butterfield Bermuda Championship, taking place at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.
Wind impacts Round 1 of Bermuda Championship
Golfers at the PGA Tour's Butterfield Bermuda Championship dealt with strong winds during Round 1 of the event at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 1
Relive the biggest moments from first-round action at the PGA Tour's Butterfield Bermuda Championship, taking place at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.
Griffin executes at high level for third PGA win
Take a look at top shots from Ben Griffin's PGA Tour win at the World Wide Technologies Championship this past weekend, shooting 29 under par to secure his third win of the season.
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 4
Watch the best moments from the final round of the PGA Tour's World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal Golf Course in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Griffin: ‘Pushed myself’ to capture WWT title
Fresh off his third PGA Tour title, Ben Griffin unpacks a thrilling final round at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he battled nerves to maintain his composure and got his putter game going.
Higgo surges up WWT leaderboard on Moving Day
Displaying supreme confidence with his putting, Garrick Higgo flashed a hot hand on Saturday at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he took over the top spot on Moving Day.
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 3
Watch the best moments from the third round of the PGA Tour's World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal Golf Course in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Griffin talks fun, focus after 66 in Cabo
Ben Griffin breaks down his third round 66 at the World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo, how a new putter helped him play more freely, and what he learned chasing Scottie Scheffler at the Pro Circuit Championship.