Highlights: PGA Tour Baycurrent Classic Round 2
Watch highlights from round 2 of the PGA Tour's Baycurrent Classic in Japan.
Top shots and stats from Baycurrent Classic
Xander Schauffele returned to the PGA Tour winner's circle at the 2025 Baycurrent Classic. Take a look at some of the defining shots from his weekend in Japan, presented by Penske.
Tiger undergoes lumbar disc replacement surgery
Golf Central reacts to Tiger Woods undergoing surgery to replace a lumbar disc, the latest procedure in an "ominous" timeline, and discuss what this means for his golf future.
Schauffele’s gets meaningful win at Baycurrent
Xander Schauffele talks about winning in front of his family in Japan and Golf Central discusses how his victory sets him up for the near future.
Highlights: PGA Tour’s Baycurrent Classic, Round 4
Watch the best moments from the final round of the PGA Tour's Baycurrent Classic in Yokohama, Japan.
Highlights: PGA Tour’s Baycurrent Classic, Round 3
Watch the best moments from Round 3 of the PGA Tour's Baycurrent Classic in Yokohama, Japan.
PGA Tour Highlights: Baycurrent Classic, Round 1
Watch the best moments from Round 1 of the Baycurrent Classic at the Yokohama Country Club in Japan.
Top shots, stats from Fisk’s Sanderson Farms win
Check out the top shots and stats from Steven Fisk's first PGA Tour victory at the Sanderson Farms Championship, presented by Penske.
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 4
Watch the best moments from the final day of play at the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson.
Higgo ‘didn’t mean anything’ by shushing crowd
Garrick Higgo reflects on coming up just short against Steven Fisk in the Sanderson Farms Championship and explains why he jokingly shushed the crowd after making a putt.