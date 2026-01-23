PGA Tour highlights: 2026 American Express, Round 1
Min Woo Lee and Pierceson Coody took advantage of the Nicklaus Tournament course at PGA West, with both players finishing at 10-under 62. Scottie Scheffler played at La Quinta, where he didn’t miss a green until the 17th hole.
Day too accurate with approach shot in Round 1 at AmEx
Jason Day's second shot on the par-4 18th at the Pete Dye Stadium Course clipped the flagstick. He made birdie on his way to an opening 9-under 63 in the 2026 American Express.
Highlights, interview: Scheffler opens season with 63
Scottie Scheffler began his PGA Tour season with a 9-under 63 at La Quinta Country Club. Watch highlights and hear from the world No. 1 Thursday at The American Express.
Nightmare memory: Mouw’s 13 at last year’s AmEx
There have been some nightmare experiences on the par-5 16th at the Pete Dye Stadium Course. None more frightening than William Mouw's a year ago at the American Express.
Jimmy Stanger hits three straight shots in the water
Jimmy Stanger hit three consecutive tee shots into the water on the 13th hole during his first round at the 2026 American Express.
Scott: PGA Tour, Saudi PIF ‘incompatible at the moment’
Adam Scott, a 14-time PGA Tour winner, speaks about the future of golf amid new leadership and plans for competition changes.
Highlights: 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii, final round
See how the final round of the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii played out at Waialae Country Club on Golf Channel.
Gotterup gives emotional interview after Sony Open win
Chris Gotterup is now a three-time PGA Tour winner after topping Ryan Gerard and Patrick Rodgers to claim the 2026 Sony Open championship.
Highlights: 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 3
Highlights from the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii on a windy Saturday at Waialae Country Club. Watch the best shots form Round 3 of the PGA Tour season opener.
Highlights: 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 2
Watch second-round action from the PGA Tour's season-opener, the Sony Open in Hawaii, where five players share the lead entering the weekend at Waialae Country Club.