Defending Pebble Beach title, McIlroy feels like he's 'playing catch up'

February 11, 2026 01:43 PM
Rory McIlroy spoke to Golf Channel's Todd Lewis ahead of his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, his first PGA Tour event this year. McIlroy, the tournament's defending champion, also discussed Tour changes over the last several years and why they appealed to Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed.
GOLF: FEB 10 PGA AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
6:58
McIlroy: No need for 5th major, move PGA Championship back to August
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Final Round
1:11
Penske Performance: Driving powers Gotterup, fails Hideki in Phoenix
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Final Round
10:55
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: WM Phoenix Open, final round
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Final Round
5:05
Matsuyama driver woes sink hopes for third WM Phoenix Open title
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Final Round
1:43
Gotterup wins WM Phoenix Open in playoff over Matsuyama
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Round Three
9:52
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: WM Phoenix Open, Round 3
guy.jpg
3:24
Ultimate on-site fan experience at WM Phoenix Open
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Round Two
8:47
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: WM Phoenix Open, Round 2
Happy Hour Superior Moments.jpg
2:10
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Round Two
0:53
Theegala continues hole-out streak at WM Phoenix Open
Hubbard in Broncos Jersey on Happy Hour.jpg
59
Sporting Broncos jersey, Hubbard shows off on 16
Cashmere Keith on Happy Hour (1).jpg
01:43
It’s fashion, bro: 5-button polos and cashmere putter covers
GOLF: FEB 06 PGA WM Phoenix Open
01:12
Matsuyama fires 6 straight birdies at WM Phoenix Open
WM Phoenix Open 2025 - Round Three
09:06
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: WM Phoenix Open, Round 1
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Round One
04:40
Koepka sputters after switch to mallet putter
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Round One
51
WM’s ‘12th man’ goes nuts for Seahawks fan Dahmen
GOLF: FEB 05 PGA WM Phoenix Open
01:34
Scheffler struggles with short game at TPC Scottsdale
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Round One
01:27
Gotterup: ‘Conservative’ play key to Round 1 success
WM Phoenix Open 2025 - Round Three
09:07
Why not start PGA Tour season ‘with a bang’ at TPC Scottsdale?
GOLF: FEB 13 PGA - Waste Management Phoenix Open
01:21
Koepka details work being done to improve putting game
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Final Round
01:00
Penske Performance: How Rose won at Torrey Pines
Farmers Insurance Open
06:52
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Farmers Insurance Open, final round
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Final Round
04:40
Koepka heads to Phoenix with optimism after Torrey Pines
Justin Rose split Torrey Pines 2026 and Merion Golf Club 2013
03:49
Is Justin Rose’s career Hall of Fame worthy?
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Final Round
03:44
Justin Rose: Fell into great routine, habits at Farmers
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Three
06:51
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Farmers Insurance Open, Round 3
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Two
06:44
Koepka struggles with putter in Round 3 at Torrey Pines
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Two
10:54
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Farmers Insurance Open, Round 2
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Two
09:27
Koepka: Improved driving key to making Farmers cut
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Two
06:02
Rose sets 36-hole scoring record at Torrey Pines
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Two
43
Brooks Koepka reaches cutline with eagle putt on 17
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round One
11:15
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Farmers Insurance Open, Round 1
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round One
12:39
Brooks on 1st round nerves: Layoff, crowd played factor
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round One
02:00
Justin Rose shoots opening round 62, leads Farmers
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round One
01:35
Tony, you made an ace! Finau subdued after hole-in-one
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round One
03:29
‘Game feels there': Brooks on first round back on Tour
Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 - Day Four
10:29
Bad day for LIV, great day for PGA Tour: Chamblee on Reed news
Golf: LIV Golf Dallas - Final Round
13:53
Reed’s decision shows LIV’s competitive model is flawed: McGinley
Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 - Day Four
13:35
Patrick Reed sets sight on PGA Tour return
1769385166735540.jpg
02:11
Scottie on 20th PGA Tour win: ‘It’s pretty wild’

charlie-woods-miles-russell-florida-state.jpg
06:07
Charlie Woods, Miles Russell put FSU at center of college golf: Burkowski
ISCO Championship - Round Three
01:13
Pi. Coody leads Aon Swing 5 qualifiers into first signature events
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Three
04:10
Rose seeks more ‘moments,’ beginning this week at Pebble Beach
Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 - Day Four
08:02
Fleetwood ready to regain ‘rhythm’ in 2026 PGA Tour debut
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Final Round
09:20
Is Gotterup a star? Maltbie will judge with eyes and ears
GOLF: FEB 02 PGA AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
04:29
McIlroy starts Tour season at Pebble; what drives him in ’26?
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Round Three
07:06
Thoughts on fans after spending a week at TPC Scottsdale
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Final Round
07:32
Could The Players make a major argument by going global?
LIV Golf Riyadh - Day Three
03:28
Should LIV Golf be happy with its OWGR allotment?
Andrew Magee
07:30
Mr. Par-4 Hole-in-One discusses iconic moment 25 years ago
1770567305124113.jpg
03:07
Sustainability, community ... and a little fun at the WM Phoenix Open
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Round Three
01:07
Moving Day: McNealy in position for second Tour win
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Round Three
03:16
Scheffler looking for ‘special round’ to win third WM Phoenix Open
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Round Three
01:44
McNealy: TPC Scottsdale ramps up the adrenaline
TIGER_WOODS_30_YEARS_OF_INFLUENCE_TURNING_PROFESSIONAL.png
07:17
Spieth interviews Tiger on MJ, Jeter and the early years
WM Phoenix Open 2025 - Round Three
03:53
‘Sweet Caroline’ and the mad rush to the 16th on Saturday
chickens.jpg
01:46
Chickens, beer and no sleep, Saturday morning at TPC Scottsdale
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Round Two
09:34
Breaking down Scheffler’s turnaround in Rd. 2 of WM Phoenix
wm_greencollar.jpg
03:22
WM evolves blue-collar jobs to Green Collar jobs
1770405907713045.jpg
08:52
The Players debate and the fluidity of golf’s ‘majors’
Waste Mangement Package.jpg
03:35
Zero waste means ZERO waste at WM Phoenix Open
bkgc.jpg
05:30
Chamblee: Koepka -- and everyone! -- should use a mallet putter
Marissa-Wenzler---Hole-14-Birdie-9x16.jpg
06:12
Highlights: 2026 Good Good Desert Open
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Previews
02:39
Scheffler on TPC Scottsdale: The environment is second to none
kelce.jpg
39
Nice shot, Chief! Kelce nearly aces 16th at rowdy Scottsdale
GOLF: FEB 08 PGA WM Phoenix Open
07:24
Theegala: Ready for Phoenix crowds, wants golf with LeBron
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Previews
04:34
ASU duo gets invites to Augusta National Women’s Am
WM Phoenix Open - Round Two
01:56
Past champ Fowler’s advice for extreme 16th
gg.jpg
07:15
Bubbie, Dalke preview Good Good Desert Open with country stars
aerial_scottsdale_8th.jpg
05:41
‘The punishing stretch': Drone flyover of Nos. 7-12 at TPC Scottsdale