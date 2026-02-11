Defending Pebble Beach title, McIlroy feels like he's 'playing catch up'
Rory McIlroy spoke to Golf Channel's Todd Lewis ahead of his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, his first PGA Tour event this year. McIlroy, the tournament's defending champion, also discussed Tour changes over the last several years and why they appealed to Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed.
Up Next
McIlroy: No need for 5th major, move PGA Championship back to August
McIlroy: No need for 5th major, move PGA Championship back to August
Rory McIlroy told reporters at Pebble Beach that The Players Championship "stands on its own" without the label of being a major tournament. McIlroy, a two-time champion at The Players, believes the tournament has more of an identity than the PGA Championship at the moment and suggested the latter move back to August.
Penske Performance: Driving powers Gotterup, fails Hideki in Phoenix
Penske Performance: Driving powers Gotterup, fails Hideki in Phoenix
While driving helped lead Chris Gotterup to his second PGA Tour victory of the season, it was the reason Hideki Matsuyama didn't win his third WM Phoenix Open title. The Penske Performance numbers show why.
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: WM Phoenix Open, final round
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: WM Phoenix Open, final round
Highlights from the final round of the 2026 WM Phoenix Open, where it took a sudden-death playoff to determine the winner at TPC Scottsdale.
Matsuyama driver woes sink hopes for third WM Phoenix Open title
Matsuyama driver woes sink hopes for third WM Phoenix Open title
Hideki Matsuyama lost for the first time in his PGA Tour career carrying a lead into Sunday. His driver betrayed him throughout the final round, failing to hit a single fairway on the front nine. Matsuyama eventually lost a playoff to Chris Gotterup.
Gotterup wins WM Phoenix Open in playoff over Matsuyama
Gotterup wins WM Phoenix Open in playoff over Matsuyama
Chris Gotterup spoke to Golf Channel's Ryan Lavner after his thrilling playoff win over Hideki Matsuyama at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: WM Phoenix Open, Round 3
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: WM Phoenix Open, Round 3
Highlights from the third round of the WM Phoenix Open, where Hideki Matsuyama leads but a host of others, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, are on his heels.
Ultimate on-site fan experience at WM Phoenix Open
Ultimate on-site fan experience at WM Phoenix Open
Matt Ginella takes a tour of TPC Scottsdale ahead of the 2026 WM Phoenix Open to catch up with fans and pro-am celebs, to see what makes "The People's Open" so special.
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: WM Phoenix Open, Round 2
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: WM Phoenix Open, Round 2
Hideki Matsuyama provided plenty of early highlights, rattling off six consecutive birdies at TPC Scottsdale during Round 2 on Friday. Ryan Fox, Chris Gotterup and Scottie Scheffler were among the players capturing the camera's attention in the afternoon.
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open
Joel Dahmen and Keith Mitchell joined "Happy Hour with Smylie" during second round play at TPC Scottsdale. Dahmen spoke about wearing a Seattle Seahawks helmet before burying a chip shot to the crowd's delight Thursday. Mitchell, dubbed "the best dressed on Tour," laughed off digs about his five-button polo.
Theegala continues hole-out streak at WM Phoenix Open
Theegala continues hole-out streak at WM Phoenix Open
Sahith Theegala continued to save himself strokes at TPC Scottsdale with a birdie hole-out on 17 on Friday. "Happy Hour with Smylie" noted how the shot was reminiscent of Theegala's eagle last week at Torrey Pines.