Hisatsune stays hot, shoots 10-under 62 at Pebble Beach

Ryo Hisatsune put himself in great position to claim the PGA Tour's first signature event of the year, shooting 10-under 62 in the first round at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Hisatsune, who finished T-2 at Torrey Pines, told Golf Channel's Todd Lewis he started to find confidence in his putter recently -- and that was on full display during his bogey-free opening round. He plays at Spyglass Hill on Friday with Pierceson Coody.