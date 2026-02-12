Burns enjoys bogey-free opening round at Pebble Beach
Sam Burns finished T-2 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after firing a bogey-free 63 during his opening round. He trails Japan's Ryo Hisatsune by a stroke entering Spyglass Hill on Friday.
Hisatsune stays hot, shoots 10-under 62 at Pebble Beach
Ryo Hisatsune put himself in great position to claim the first signature event of the PGA Tour season, shooting 10-under 62 in the first round at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Hisatsune, who finished T-10 last week at TPC Scottsdale and T-2 at Torrey Pines, told Golf Channel's Todd Lewis he started to find confidence in his putter recently -- and that was on full display during his bogey-free opening round.
McIlroy: No need for 5th major, move PGA Championship back to August
Rory McIlroy told reporters at Pebble Beach that The Players Championship "stands on its own" without the label of being a major tournament. McIlroy, a two-time champion at The Players, believes the tournament has more of an identity than the PGA Championship at the moment and suggested the latter move back to August.
Defending Pebble Beach title, McIlroy feels like he’s ‘playing catch up’
Rory McIlroy spoke to Golf Channel's Todd Lewis ahead of his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, his first PGA Tour event this year. McIlroy, the tournament's defending champion, also discussed Tour changes over the last several years and why they appealed to Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed.
Penske Performance: Driving powers Gotterup, fails Hideki in Phoenix
While driving helped lead Chris Gotterup to his second PGA Tour victory of the season, it was the reason Hideki Matsuyama didn't win his third WM Phoenix Open title. The Penske Performance numbers show why.
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: WM Phoenix Open, final round
Highlights from the final round of the 2026 WM Phoenix Open, where it took a sudden-death playoff to determine the winner at TPC Scottsdale.
Matsuyama driver woes sink hopes for third WM Phoenix Open title
Hideki Matsuyama lost for the first time in his PGA Tour career carrying a lead into Sunday. His driver betrayed him throughout the final round, failing to hit a single fairway on the front nine. Matsuyama eventually lost a playoff to Chris Gotterup.
Gotterup wins WM Phoenix Open in playoff over Matsuyama
Chris Gotterup spoke to Golf Channel's Ryan Lavner after his thrilling playoff win over Hideki Matsuyama at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: WM Phoenix Open, Round 3
Highlights from the third round of the WM Phoenix Open, where Hideki Matsuyama leads but a host of others, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, are on his heels.
Ultimate on-site fan experience at WM Phoenix Open
Matt Ginella takes a tour of TPC Scottsdale ahead of the 2026 WM Phoenix Open to catch up with fans and pro-am celebs, to see what makes "The People's Open" so special.
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: WM Phoenix Open, Round 2
Hideki Matsuyama provided plenty of early highlights, rattling off six consecutive birdies at TPC Scottsdale during Round 2 on Friday. Ryan Fox, Chris Gotterup and Scottie Scheffler were among the players capturing the camera's attention in the afternoon.