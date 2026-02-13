Will Taylor Swift show up at Pebble Beach Friday?

Hisatsune stays hot, shoots 10-under 62 at Pebble Beach

Ryo Hisatsune put himself in great position to claim the first signature event of the PGA Tour season, shooting 10-under 62 in the first round at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Hisatsune, who finished T-10 last week at TPC Scottsdale and T-2 at Torrey Pines, told Golf Channel's Todd Lewis he started to find confidence in his putter recently -- and that was on full display during his bogey-free opening round.