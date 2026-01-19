Skip navigation
Scores
Scores
Sony Open in Hawaii
Dubai Invitational
Latin America Amateur Championship
The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic
Schedules
Schedules
PGA TOUR
LPGA
News
Videos
Airtimes
Watch Now
Watch Now
Live Coverage
Golf Channel Schedule
Podcasts
Podcasts
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
NCAA
Scores
Sony Open in Hawaii
Dubai Invitational
Latin America Amateur Championship
The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic
Schedules
PGA TOUR
LPGA
News
Videos
Airtimes
Watch Now
Live Coverage
Golf Channel Schedule
Podcasts
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
NCAA
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Gotterup gives emotional interview after Sony Open win
January 18, 2026 11:15 PM
Chris Gotterup is now a three-time PGA Tour winner after topping Ryan Gerard and Patrick Rodgers to claim the 2026 Sony Open championship.
Related Videos
03:13
MacIntyre says this Round 2 moment cost him shot at Sony Open
05:59
Rodgers earns another top-3 in bid for first Tour win
11:26
‘Nothing compares to this': Elvira celebrates Dubai win
11:17
Pulcini wins Latin America Am, earns Masters, Open spots
02:59
Rory rues final round slow start in Dubai
04:58
Chamblee: The keys to Riley’s lead at the Sony
07:51
McIlroy, Lowry chasing Elvira at Dubai Invitational
58
Who’s the best of the KFT best? Ask the best
01:57
‘Did he just top two shots in a row?’ Gotterup goes low
05:18
McIlroy’s rocky – literally – second round in Dubai
07:25
Spieth at the Sony: More ups, downs and another 68
13:18
Spieth (68): Optimism high in 2026, and here’s why
05:29
TGR Foundation celebrates 30 years with Tiger’s eye on the future
05:20
Legend Larson on LOVB of volleyball and golf
05:40
‘Kinda crazy': Dickson bogey-free all week in winning KFT opener
05:21
Theegala eyes top 50 in Official World Golf Ranking
02:07
Highlights: Bahamas Golf Classic, Round 3
08:07
Horschel: Business, not personal with possible LIV returnees
07:00
PGA Tour players at Sony weigh in on Koepka’s return
06:36
Chamblee on Koepka: Tour needs to set precedent
02:44
Highlights: The Bahamas Golf Classic, Round 1
07:40
Can Rory, Scottie maintain brilliance? Brandel weighs in
06:28
2026 LPGA: What’s the situation with Rose Zhang?
08:52
Lynch: Why McIlroy’s Masters win was a team effort
07:05
Lewis: Scottie vs. Rory the main show, but there’s more
06:38
Rolfing: The future of the PGA Tour in Hawaii
10:09
Roberts: How Bryson’s situation differs from Brooks’
07:47
Koepka wants back on Tour, but do players want him?
10:06
Koepka applies for reinstatement to PGA Tour
07:51
Kaufman: The media perspective; Spieth’s need for ‘freedom’
Latest Clips
08:17
Highlights: 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii, final round
09:55
Highlights: 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 3
09:20
Highlights: 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 2
02:26
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie: Simpson, Keefer at the Sony
01:53
Why Simpson reunited with former caddie Tesori
47
Griffin impresses Simpson with hole-out: ‘He made it look easy’
10:39
Highlights: Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 1
30
Vintage Vijay: Bunker hole-out caps birdie run
05:13
McIlroy shoots 66 with new irons, leads in Dubai
04:16
Taylor eyes Sony Open repeat after fast start in Hawaii
41
Big break: Off the grandstand, into eagle range for Riley
06:12
Players talk goals ahead of 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii
04:34
‘Contracted through 2026': DeChambeau, Rahm on LIV futures
07:06
Tiger details decision to allow Koepka to return
07:02
Explaining the new PGA Tour rules for 2026
09:32
Koepka’s PGA Tour return ‘a great day for golf': Chamblee
08:15
Lavner: Tour offering ‘mulligan’ to select LIV players
10:11
Hoggard: Rolapp ‘flexing’ with PGA Tour return program
14:21
Koepka returning after PGA Tour announces new program
07:27
Rex & Lav: McIlroy, DeChambeau biggest question marks
07:29
Two-time Daytona 500 champ Byron on golf and racing
06:11
Should LIV players be welcomed back, or just some?
05:50
What’s the ideal PGA Tour schedule and field size?
04:36
The Sally hits 100-year milestone as elite women’s amateur event
04:08
PGA of America CEO Sprague stepping down for family reasons
05:21
Tiger’s TGR Foundation celebrates 30th anniversary
05:24
Predictions for Scheffler, McIlroy in 2026
03:21
Golf, sports stars wish Tiger happy 50th birthday
10:37
Covering Tiger was ‘bigger than the game’
04:02
What was the most interesting Tiger era?
Close Ad