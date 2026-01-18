Skip navigation
McIlroy, Lowry chasing Elvira at Dubai Invitational

January 17, 2026 07:54 PM
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are in the hunt, but Nacho Elvira is in the lead through three rounds of the DP World Tour's Dubai Invitational. Watch highlights and hear from Elvira and McIlroy.

