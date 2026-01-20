Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Zalatoris details health, swing changes in Tour return

January 20, 2026 06:25 PM
Will Zalatoris is making his PGA Tour return this week at The American Express following back surgery in May. He talks to Todd Lewis about his recovery and the swing changes he implemented.

Related Videos

Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 - Previews
02:55
Lowry reflects on Dubai loss ahead of another Dubai start
LIV Golf Team Championship Michigan - Day Three
09:35
The business side of LIV Golf’s future
Sony Open In Hawaii 2026 - Final Round
03:13
MacIntyre says this Round 2 moment cost him shot at Sony Open
Sony Open In Hawaii 2026 - Final Round
05:59
Rodgers earns another top-3 in bid for first Tour win
Sony Open In Hawaii 2026 - Final Round
03:44
Gotterup gives emotional interview after Sony Open win
Dubai Invitational 2026 - Day Four
11:26
‘Nothing compares to this': Elvira celebrates Dubai win
G--fSyUWQAA6Qyq.jpeg
11:17
Pulcini wins Latin America Am, earns Masters, Open spots
Dubai Invitational 2026
02:59
Rory rues final round slow start in Dubai
Sony Open In Hawaii 2026 - Round Three
04:58
Chamblee: The keys to Riley’s lead at the Sony
Dubai Invitational 2026
07:51
McIlroy, Lowry chasing Elvira at Dubai Invitational
Sony Open In Hawaii 2026 - Round Two
58
Who’s the best of the KFT best? Ask the best
Sony Open In Hawaii 2026 - Round Two
01:57
‘Did he just top two shots in a row?’ Gotterup goes low
Dubai Invitational 2026 - Day Two
05:18
McIlroy’s rocky – literally – second round in Dubai
Sony Open In Hawaii 2026 - Round Two
07:25
Spieth at the Sony: More ups, downs and another 68
Sony Open In Hawaii 2026 - Round One
13:18
Spieth (68): Optimism high in 2026, and here’s why
011426_Bascom_8565.png
05:29
TGR Foundation celebrates 30 years with Tiger’s eye on the future
Jordan Larson
05:20
Legend Larson on LOVB of volleyball and golf
The Bahamas Golf Classic At Atlantis Paradise Island 2026 - Final Round
05:40
‘Kinda crazy': Dickson bogey-free all week in winning KFT opener
Truist Championship 2025 - Round One
05:21
Theegala eyes top 50 in Official World Golf Ranking
The Bahamas Golf Classic At Atlantis Paradise Island 2026 - Round Three
02:07
Highlights: Bahamas Golf Classic, Round 3
RBC Heritage 2025 - Round Three
08:07
Horschel: Business, not personal with possible LIV returnees
2023 PGA Championship - Round One
07:00
PGA Tour players at Sony weigh in on Koepka’s return
2025 Masters Tournament - Round One
06:36
Chamblee on Koepka: Tour needs to set precedent
The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay - Round Two
02:44
Highlights: The Bahamas Golf Classic, Round 1
Syndication: USA TODAY
07:40
Can Rory, Scottie maintain brilliance? Brandel weighs in
Cognizant Founders Cup - Round Three
06:28
2026 LPGA: What’s the situation with Rose Zhang?
The Masters - Final Round
08:52
Lynch: Why McIlroy’s Masters win was a team effort
PGA: U.S. Open - Third Round
07:05
Lewis: Scottie vs. Rory the main show, but there’s more
The Sentry - Previews
06:38
Rolfing: The future of the PGA Tour in Hawaii
The Showdown - Previews
10:09
Roberts: How Bryson’s situation differs from Brooks’

Latest Clips

1768932010930552.jpg
03:52
SuperStroke powers with Lamkin to create new line of grips
1768931727802231.jpg
03:10
Takomo making noise with new irons and influencers
1768930310454323.jpg
03:23
XXIO ‘making it easy’ for women and seniors
1768929896925020.jpg
02:55
Mizuno showcasing new JPX One driver at PGA Show
PGA: FedEx St. Jude Championship - Final Round
06:49
Scheffler fine-tuning new driver for season debut at AmEx
Spieth Sony Open Round One
02:45
Nine best shots of the week and Spieth goes full Elvis
Dubai Invitational 2026
04:42
Lowry, McIlroy stay in Dubai after frustrating finishes
GOLF: JAN 26 PGA Farmers Insurance Open
08:41
The dominos continue to fall after Koepka news
2025 LIV Golf: Adelaide - Previews
05:49
LIV Golf’s reaction to Koepka rejoining PGA Tour
Sony Open In Hawaii 2026 - Final Round
08:17
Highlights: 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii, final round
Sony Open In Hawaii 2026 - Round Three
09:55
Highlights: 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 3
GOLF: JAN 16 PGA Sony Open in Hawaii
09:20
Highlights: 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 2
1768624387741044.jpg
02:26
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie: Simpson, Keefer at the Sony
The 150th Open - Day Two
01:53
Why Simpson reunited with former caddie Tesori
1768612660152430.jpg
47
Griffin impresses Simpson with hole-out: ‘He made it look easy’
Sony Open In Hawaii 2026 - Round One
10:39
Highlights: Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 1
Sony Open In Hawaii 2026 - Previews
30
Vintage Vijay: Bunker hole-out caps birdie run
Dubai Invitational 2026 - Day One
05:13
McIlroy shoots 66 with new irons, leads in Dubai
Sony Open In Hawaii 2026 - Round One
04:16
Taylor eyes Sony Open repeat after fast start in Hawaii
1768523102402322.jpg
41
Big break: Off the grandstand, into eagle range for Riley
Sony Open In Hawaii 2026 - Previews
06:12
Players talk goals ahead of 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii
LIV Golf Team Championship Michigan - Day Three
04:34
‘Contracted through 2026': DeChambeau, Rahm on LIV futures
The Memorial Tournament - Round Two
07:06
Tiger details decision to allow Koepka to return
PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry - Round One
07:02
Explaining the new PGA Tour rules for 2026
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 - Previews
09:32
Koepka’s PGA Tour return ‘a great day for golf': Chamblee
Open de España presented by Madrid 2025 - Day Four
08:15
Lavner: Tour offering ‘mulligan’ to select LIV players
TOUR Championship 2025 - Previews
10:11
Hoggard: Rolapp ‘flexing’ with PGA Tour return program
koepka_1920_pga23_d4_win_fist.jpg
14:21
Koepka returning after PGA Tour announces new program
The Masters - Final Round
07:27
Rex & Lav: McIlroy, DeChambeau biggest question marks
LIV Golf Team Championship Michigan - Day One
07:47
Koepka wants back on Tour, but do players want him?