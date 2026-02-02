Skip navigation
Drone flyover of TPC Scottsdale finish, with 2000 champ

February 2, 2026 02:16 PM
Tom Lehman, the 2000 WM Phoenix Open champion, takes the "Golf Today" crew through TPC Scottsdale's closing stretch with drone footage of Nos. 13-18.

1770058688424013.jpg
01:47
Redemption story! Hack hacks and then stuffs shot on 16
WM Phoenix Open - Final Round
03:57
Dahmen uses WM shirtless antics as inspiration
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round Three
07:30
‘Confusion ruled the day': LPGA leadership under fire
WM Phoenix Open 2025 - Round Three
03:38
Past champ, captain Lehman on WM and Ryder Cup fans
Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 - Day Four
13:35
Patrick Reed sets sight on PGA Tour return
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Previews
08:36
Koepka nervous but not uncomfortable in Tour return
The 2025 Masters
05:39
Koepka cites family as primary reason for PGA Tour return
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Previews
55
Why Tiger was Koepka’s first call after leaving LIV
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Previews
24:13
Full Koepka press conference from Torrey Pines
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - Round One
07:18
LPGA returns to action with season-opening TOC
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 - Previews
02:57
What to expect of Koepka: Comments, game and all
1769186595743400.jpg
03:41
Golf cart showcase at the 2026 PGA Show
1769186462413205.jpg
02:14
Ghost Golf limited-edition bags with ‘high-end quality’
1769186155551112.jpg
07:24
Good Good: Merch, vibes and ‘Big Break’ at the PGA Show
1769107562105500.jpg
02:10
Range finders, speakers and launch monitors from Bushnell
1769104046651110.jpg
03:01
Beauty, artwork and technology of Titleist Vokey wedges
1769105792300121.jpg
06:32
How Makefield Putters made Sutton a believer
1769105128333103.jpg
11:18
New Sun Day Red shoe features Tiger-patent sole
1769104544632145.jpg
04:56
Make a statement with these women’s golf shoes
Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 in UAE
02:33
DPWT highlights: McIlroy struggles in Rd. 1 at Dubai
1769011919410342.jpg
12:13
What’s new with Titleist balls in 2026? It’s a lot
1769016625904212.jpg
01:59
‘Brain Trust’ revolutionizing Bridgestone ball
calvin-johnson-detroit-lions-04dd2d63b84a684e_large
07:40
Megatron talks neuroscience, golf and was it a catch?
1769014778723411.jpg
04:07
Bob Does Sports shows off Breezy collection
1769011288815030.jpg
05:06
Men’s apparel: Hoodies, hats and Sun Day Red
1769008583013431.jpg
11:25
Callaway touts Quantum clubs, hyped for the future
Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 - Previews
06:44
McIlroy sends strong message to Hatton and Rahm
1769010266634201.jpg
02:36
FootJoy’s updated Pro/SL built for comfort and durability
Hero World Challenge 2025 - Round Two
03:33
Scheffler begins 2026 at AmEx: ‘You can always get a little better’
1768932010930552.jpg
03:52
SuperStroke powers with Lamkin to create new line of grips

Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Three
06:09
LIV Golf taking hit after hit; more to come?
Farmers Insurance Open
06:52
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Farmers Insurance Open, final round
1769989764511255.jpg
02:43
Looking back on 30 years of the TGR Foundation
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Final Round
04:40
Koepka heads to Phoenix with optimism after Torrey Pines
Justin Rose split Torrey Pines 2026 and Merion Golf Club 2013
03:49
Is Justin Rose’s career Hall of Fame worthy?
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round Three
10:59
Korda wins 54-hole Tournament of Champions amid heavy winds
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Final Round
03:44
Justin Rose: Fell into great routine, habits at Farmers
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round Three
02:42
LPGA cancels TOC final round while celebs play
Bahrain Championship 2026 - Day Four
04:04
Schott beats Reed, Hill in wild playoff in Bahrain
4DIGI_WHALE_WATCHING_WITH_BOO_WEEKLEY_thumb_4.jpg
03:04
Whale watching with Boo Weekley and fiancé
4DIGI_SUSHI_WITH_DAVID_DUVAL_thumb_4.jpg
04:39
Making sushi with David Duval in Hawaii
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Three
06:51
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Farmers Insurance Open, Round 3
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Three
01:04
Moving Day: Rose putting on a ‘clinic’ at Farmers
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Two
06:44
Koepka struggles with putter in Round 3 at Torrey Pines
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round Three
02:26
Frigid temperatures impact Sunday schedule for LPGA at TOC
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Three
02:49
Rose not complacent with six-shot lead at Farmers
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round Three
09:05
LPGA Highlights 2026: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 3
1769896781853451.jpg
03:01
‘Going Cantore': Abbott, Stupples show why LPGA play called
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round Three
01:59
Round of the year already? Korda with 64 in cold and wind
1769891573903255.jpg
01:24
Henderson, with caddie sister in final start, fires 66 at TOC
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Two
10:54
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Farmers Insurance Open, Round 2
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round One
07:02
Ko, Woad share lead with changes ahead at LPGA TOC
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Two
09:27
Koepka: Improved driving key to making Farmers cut
GOLF: JAN 29 PGA Farmers Insurance Open
05:24
Schauffele’s cut streak ends at hometown Farmers
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Two
06:02
Rose sets 36-hole scoring record at Torrey Pines
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Two
43
Brooks Koepka reaches cutline with eagle putt on 17
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round One
08:09
LPGA Highlights 2026: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 2
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round One
01:47
Korda bracing for weekend cold in bid for TOC title
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round One
11:15
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Farmers Insurance Open, Round 1
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round One
12:39
Brooks on 1st round nerves: Layoff, crowd played factor