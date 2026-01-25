Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at the 2026 American Express

January 24, 2026 11:10 PM
The best moments from "Happy Hour with Smylie presented by Michelob Ultra" from Saturday at The American Express. Justin Parsons, Blades Brown's coach, joined the desk to watch his star pupil birdie in, while Camilo Villegas returned and experienced some deja vu.
Up Next
The American Express 2026 - Round Three
11:26
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 American Express, Round 3
Now Playing
The American Express 2026 - Round Two
1:29
Camilo Villegas suffers déjà vu with TV mic
Now Playing
The American Express 2026 - Round Three
1:57
‘That was a lot of fun': Blades on strong Round 3 finish
Now Playing
The American Express 2026 - Round Three
4:47
Blades makes perfect birdie with coach on the call
Now Playing
The American Express 2026 - Round Three
1:22
‘Oh not again!’ Echavarría slams into rocks leading to sextuple bogey on 17
Now Playing
The American Express 2026 - Round Two
8:09
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 American Express, Round 2
Now Playing
The American Express 2026 - Round Two
4:46
Highlights, interview: Brown ‘stoked’ after 60 at AmEx
Now Playing
The American Express 2026 - Round Two
1:11
Blades Brown agonizingly close to 59 at AmEx
Now Playing
The American Express 2026 - Round Two
3:41
Highlights: Scheffler follows 63 with 64 at American Express
Now Playing
The American Express 2026 - Round One
8:15
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 American Express, Round 1
Now Playing

Related Videos

The American Express 2026 - Round One
53
Day too accurate with approach shot in Round 1 at AmEx
The American Express 2026 - Round One
03:34
Highlights, interview: Scheffler opens season with 63
1769117236135002.jpg
01:32
Nightmare memory: Mouw’s 13 at last year’s AmEx
Jimmy-Stanger-American-Express-2026-Round-1
44
Jimmy Stanger hits three straight shots in the water
Sony Open In Hawaii 2026 - Round Two
05:10
Scott: PGA Tour, Saudi PIF ‘incompatible at the moment’
Sony Open In Hawaii 2026 - Final Round
08:17
Highlights: 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii, final round
Sony Open In Hawaii 2026 - Final Round
03:44
Gotterup gives emotional interview after Sony Open win
Sony Open In Hawaii 2026 - Round Three
09:55
Highlights: 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 3
GOLF: JAN 16 PGA Sony Open in Hawaii
09:20
Highlights: 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 2
1768624387741044.jpg
02:26
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie: Simpson, Keefer at the Sony
The 150th Open - Day Two
01:53
Why Simpson reunited with former caddie Tesori
1768612660152430.jpg
47
Griffin impresses Simpson with hole-out: ‘He made it look easy’
Sony Open In Hawaii 2026 - Round One
10:39
Highlights: Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 1
Sony Open In Hawaii 2026 - Previews
30
Vintage Vijay: Bunker hole-out caps birdie run
Sony Open In Hawaii 2026 - Round One
04:16
Taylor eyes Sony Open repeat after fast start in Hawaii
1768523102402322.jpg
41
Big break: Off the grandstand, into eagle range for Riley
Sony Open In Hawaii 2026 - Previews
06:12
Players talk goals ahead of 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii
nbc_golf_tigerwoodsbirthdayv2_251229.jpg
03:21
Golf, sports stars wish Tiger happy 50th birthday

Latest Clips

Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 - Day Three
06:52
Highlights: Reed’s surge creates 4-stroke lead in Dubai
1769265640121300.jpg
01:54
Reed leads by four in Dubai: ‘It’s not going to be easy’
1769186595743400.jpg
03:41
Golf cart showcase at the 2026 PGA Show
1769186462413205.jpg
02:14
Ghost Golf limited-edition bags with ‘high-end quality’
1769186155551112.jpg
07:24
Good Good: Merch, vibes and ‘Big Break’ at the PGA Show
Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 - Day Two
03:15
Highlights: McIlroy and field chasing Reed in Dubai
Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 - Day Two
01:11
Even Hatton is happy about this shot in Dubai
1769107562105500.jpg
02:10
Range finders, speakers and launch monitors from Bushnell
1769104046651110.jpg
03:01
Beauty, artwork and technology of Titleist Vokey wedges
1769105792300121.jpg
06:32
How Makefield Putters made Sutton a believer
1769105128333103.jpg
11:18
New Sun Day Red shoe features Tiger-patent sole
1769104544632145.jpg
04:56
Make a statement with these women’s golf shoes
Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 in UAE
02:33
DPWT highlights: McIlroy struggles in Rd. 1 at Dubai
The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic At The Abaco Club 2026 - Final Round
04:02
KFT Highlights: 2026 Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Final Round
1769011919410342.jpg
12:13
What’s new with Titleist balls in 2026? It’s a lot
1769016625904212.jpg
01:59
‘Brain Trust’ revolutionizing Bridgestone ball
calvin-johnson-detroit-lions-04dd2d63b84a684e_large
07:40
Megatron talks neuroscience, golf and was it a catch?
1769014778723411.jpg
04:07
Bob Does Sports shows off Breezy collection
1769011288815030.jpg
05:06
Men’s apparel: Hoodies, hats and Sun Day Red
1769008583013431.jpg
11:25
Callaway touts Quantum clubs, hyped for the future
Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 - Previews
06:44
McIlroy sends strong message to Hatton and Rahm
1769010266634201.jpg
02:36
FootJoy’s updated Pro/SL built for comfort and durability
Hero World Challenge 2025 - Round Two
03:33
Scheffler begins 2026 at AmEx: ‘You can always get a little better’
Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 - Previews
02:55
Lowry reflects on Dubai loss ahead of another Dubai start
2025 PGA Championship - Round Two
07:32
Zalatoris details health, swing changes in Tour return
1768932010930552.jpg
03:52
SuperStroke powers with Lamkin to create new line of grips
1768931727802231.jpg
03:10
Takomo making noise with new irons and influencers
1768930310454323.jpg
03:23
XXIO ‘making it easy’ for women and seniors
1768929896925020.jpg
02:55
Mizuno showcasing new JPX One driver at PGA Show
PGA: FedEx St. Jude Championship - Final Round
06:49
Scheffler fine-tuning new driver for season debut at AmEx