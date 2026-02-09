Matsuyama driver woes sink hopes for third WM Phoenix Open title

Sporting Broncos jersey, Hubbard shows off on 16

Joel Dahmen and Keith Mitchell joined "Happy Hour with Smylie" just in time to watch Mark Hubbard's tee shot in front of the Coliseum crowd at the WM Phoenix Open. Hubbard, a Colorado native, repped a Denver Broncos jersey and landed the drive within feet of the pin. A day prior, Dahmen donned a Seattle Seahawks helmet while walking 16 to show support of his hometown team.