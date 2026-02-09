PGA Tour Highlights 2026: WM Phoenix Open, final round
Highlights from the final round of the 2026 WM Phoenix Open, where it took a sudden-death playoff to determine the winner at TPC Scottsdale.
Matsuyama driver woes sink hopes for third WM Phoenix Open title
Hideki Matsuyama lost for the first time in his PGA Tour career carrying a lead into Sunday. His driver betrayed him throughout the final round, failing to hit a single fairway on the front nine. Matsuyama eventually lost a playoff to Chris Gotterup.
Gotterup wins WM Phoenix Open in playoff over Matsuyama
Chris Gotterup spoke to Golf Channel's Ryan Lavner after his thrilling playoff win over Hideki Matsuyama at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: WM Phoenix Open, Round 3
Highlights from the third round of the WM Phoenix Open, where Hideki Matsuyama leads but a host of others, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, are on his heels.
Ultimate on-site fan experience at WM Phoenix Open
Matt Ginella takes a tour of TPC Scottsdale ahead of the 2026 WM Phoenix Open to catch up with fans and pro-am celebs, to see what makes "The People's Open" so special.
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: WM Phoenix Open, Round 2
Hideki Matsuyama provided plenty of early highlights, rattling off six consecutive birdies at TPC Scottsdale during Round 2 on Friday. Ryan Fox, Chris Gotterup and Scottie Scheffler were among the players capturing the camera's attention in the afternoon.
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open
Joel Dahmen and Keith Mitchell joined "Happy Hour with Smylie" during second round play at TPC Scottsdale. Dahmen spoke about wearing a Seattle Seahawks helmet before burying a chip shot to the crowd's delight Thursday. Mitchell, dubbed "the best dressed on Tour," laughed off digs about his five-button polo.
Theegala continues hole-out streak at WM Phoenix Open
Sahith Theegala continued to save himself strokes at TPC Scottsdale with a birdie hole-out on 17 on Friday. "Happy Hour with Smylie" noted how the shot was reminiscent of Theegala's eagle last week at Torrey Pines.
Sporting Broncos jersey, Hubbard shows off on 16
Joel Dahmen and Keith Mitchell joined "Happy Hour with Smylie" just in time to watch Mark Hubbard's tee shot in front of the Coliseum crowd at the WM Phoenix Open. Hubbard, a Colorado native, repped a Denver Broncos jersey and landed the drive within feet of the pin. A day prior, Dahmen donned a Seattle Seahawks helmet while walking 16 to show support of his hometown team.
It’s fashion, bro: 5-button polos and cashmere putter covers
Keith Mitchell, alongside Joel Dahmen and Smylie Kaufman during "Happy Hour with Smylie presented by Michelob Ultra," shows of his style with the 5-button polo and cashmere putter cover,
Matsuyama fires 6 straight birdies at WM Phoenix Open
Hideki Matsuyama reeled off six consecutive birdies during his second round at TPC Scottsdale. Matsuyama, a two-time WM Phoenix Open winner, is the clubhouse leader entering the afternoon in Arizona.