Ultimate on-site fan experience at WM Phoenix Open

Scheffler struggles with short game at TPC Scottsdale

Scottie Scheffler tied his highest-scoring round since the start of the 2025 season, finishing with a 2-over 73 at TPC Scottsdale on Thursday. The two-time WM Phoenix Open winner was visibly frustrated going through his first round and currently sits outside the cutline. Scheffler was last cut at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship.