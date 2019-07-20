From big names missing the cut at The Open Championship at Royal Portrush to Tiger Woods not getting a text back, here are the top quotes of the week:

“I did not care what the score was. I just wanted the course record.” – Rory McIlroy said prior to The Open Champoinship about shooting a course-record 61 at Royal Portrush when he was just 16 years old

“It’s incredible, but at the same time, it’s been quite disappointing.” – Brooks Koepka said of his major record of 2-1-2, prior to The Open Championship

“I said, ‘Hey, dude, do you mind if I tag along and play a practice round?’ I’ve heard nothing.” – Tiger Woods said with a smile about a text message he sent to Brooks Koepka

“I just practice before the majors. Regular tournaments I don't practice. If you've seen me on TV [at a regular PGA Tour event], that's when I play golf.” – Brooks Koepka said on Tuesday at Royal Portrush

“It’s just the start for me. I have to make some drastic changes to improve my focus, improve my energy levels, improve my fitness, stamina, the whole thing. I just haven’t been feeling confident and feeling the way I want to on the course and off the course.” – Phil Mickelson said prior to The Open Championship after announcing on social media that he dropped 15 pounds in 6 days during a “hard reset” fast of water and coffee

“You’ve got to wear it with confidence.” – Jon Rahm said after he got ridiculed on Twitter for his outfit choice while attending Wimbledon

“I teed off in The Open and shot [91] so put it on the board.” – David Duval said after shooting an opening-round of 20 over at The Open, which included a nonuple-bogey 14 on No. 7

“I’m just not moving as well as I’d like. … I’m sore. … Just the way it is. Father Time and some of the procedures I’ve had. Just the way it’s going to be.” – Tiger Woods said after his opening-round 78 at The Open Championship

“Experience should make him a better player. But when someone consistently performs under expectations, the word is choking.” – Brandel Chamblee said about Rory McIlroy’s opening-round 79 at his home course, Royal Portrush

“I'm going to take a couple of weeks off and get ready for the playoffs. We've got the playoffs coming up, and anything can happen. … I just want to go home.” – Tiger Woods said after missing the cut at The Open Championship with rounds of 78-70

“I’m playing so bad that I don’t really know what to say. I’m just playing terrible golf. You kind of go through the ups and downs in your career and you figure it out, but I really don’t have any answers right now.” – Phil Mickelson said after he missed the cut at The Open Championship with rounds of 76-74

“I told him how it was. I said I wasn’t happy – and he didn’t really like my response.” - Robert MacIntyre said about an incident during the second round of The Open Championship, where he said his playing competitor Kyle Stanley didn’t yell fore when his ball sailed into the crowd and hit spectators – one being MacIntyre’s caddie’s mother

“All I know is after I hit the ball, it wasn’t but a couple of seconds before several people on the tee box started shouting ‘fore.’ I thought that was enough. My intention was never to do anything negative or put anybody in the gallery in harm’s way.” – Kyle Stanley said in response to Robert MacIntyre’s criticism of Stanley not yelling fore at The Open

“This matter should be private. But [the] R&A didn't do their job in keeping it private. It is an unsettling topic. I've been called a cheater by my fellow opponents. It's all joking, but when someone yells ‘cheater’ in front of 200 people, to me it's not going to go down very well.” – Xander Schauffele said after his driver failed a random CT (characteristic time) test by the R&A at The Open Championship

“It’s going to be a tough one to get over. It’s mixed emotions. There’s a lot of stuff going on right now.” – Rory McIlroy said after missing the cut at his hometown event, The Open at Royal Portrush

''He gave me a good talking to and told me to use a different style if it's not working. Some great advice, so I appreciate it.'' – Jeff Herman said about a phone call from President Donald Trump which offered some clarity into his putting, leading him to a one-shot advantage going into the final round at the Barbasol Championship

“We might never have a day like this again on the golf course, so let’s enjoy this next half hour.” – Shane Lowry said to his caddie as they walked up No. 17 on Royal Portrush, when Lowry was on his way to a third-round 63 and taking a four-shot lead into the final round