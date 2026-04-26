LPGA Tour Highlights: 2026 Chevron Championship, Final Round
The first major of the LPGA Tour season at Memorial Park was a splash, check out the best highlights from the final round of The Chevron Championship.
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Korda celebrates Chevron victory with cannonball leap
Korda celebrates Chevron victory with cannonball leap
Nelly Korda celebrated her win at The Chevron Championship by leaping into the victory pool at Memorial Park in Houston, Texas.
LPGA highlights: 2026 Chevron Championship, Round 3
LPGA highlights: 2026 Chevron Championship, Round 3
Third-round highlights from the LPGA's first major of the season, The Chevron Championship at Memorial Park Golf Course.
Roussin-Bouchard overcomes early nerves with early birdies at Chevron
Roussin-Bouchard overcomes early nerves with early birdies at Chevron
Pauline Roussin-Bouchard said she was nervous to begin her third round at The Chevron Championship. She also birdied her first three holes Saturday.
How did that not go in? Roussin-Bouchard can’t believe it!
How did that not go in? Roussin-Bouchard can't believe it!
Pauline Roussin-Bouchard nearly holed her approach shot on the par-4 18th Saturday at the 2026 Chevron Championship. Her reaction was nearly as good as the result.
Recreating O’Keefe’s stellar second-round chip on No. 13 at Chevron
Recreating O'Keefe's stellar second-round chip on No. 13 at Chevron
Golf Channel's Karen Stupples and Tom Abbott attempt to recreate Farah O'Keefe's chip on No. 13 during the second round at The Chevron Championship.
The Korda show: World No. 2 continues to dominate Chevron field
The Korda show: World No. 2 continues to dominate Chevron field
Nelly Korda stays red hot at The Chevron Championship, after she posted back-to-back 65s to take a massive lead and seize control of the tournament.
Tavatanakit on second round at Chevron: ‘I grinded pretty well’
Tavatanakit on second round at Chevron: 'I grinded pretty well'
After the second round of The Chevron Championship, Patty Tavatanakit discussed her round of 69, as she works to close the gap on leader Nelly Korda.
Korda after shooting 65 again to lead Chevron field: ‘Happy with my day’
Korda after shooting 65 again to lead Chevron field: 'Happy with my day'
Nelly Korda spoke with Golf Channel's Amy Rogers about her second 65 in a row at The Chevron Championship and broke down her Friday round.
Stacy Lewis makes one final career putt at Chevron
Stacy Lewis makes one final career putt at Chevron
The final putt drops for a 13-time LPGA Tour winner, Stacy Lewis, closing the chapter on a remarkable career at The Chevron Championship.