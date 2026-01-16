Big break: Off the grandstand, into eagle range for Riley
Davis Riley's second shot to the par-5 18th, his ninth hole in Round 1 of the Sony Open in Hawaii, was headed way left, until bounding off the grandstands and into eagle range on the green.
Vintage Vijay: Bunker hole-out caps birdie run
Vijay Singh, the 62-year-old who won the Sony Open 21 years ago, holes out from a greenside bunker for his third-straight birdie in Round 1 at Waialae Country Club.
Taylor eyes Sony Open repeat after fast start in Hawaii
Nick Taylor found himself in familiar position Thursday in Hawaii. The defending Sony Open champ left Waialae Country Club tied for first round leader after shooting 8-under.
Golf, sports stars wish Tiger happy 50th birthday
Stars from golf, Olympics and the NBA send well wishes as Tiger Woods celebrates his 50th birthday.
12 Days of Scheffler: Win at ’22 WGC Match Play
Relive Scottie Scheffler's first match play victory on the PGA Tour at the 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.
12 days of Scheffler: AP Invitational win 2022
Look back at Scottie Scheffler's victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2022, narrowly beating Billy Horschel at the final holes.
Looking back at Scheffler’s first PGA Tour win
Golf Channel looks back at Scottie Scheffler's 22 career victories, starting with the WM Phoenix Open in 2022 when he defeated Patrick Cantlay in a playoff.
Kuchar: Winning PNC Championship ‘chokes me up’
Matt Kuchar reflects on winning the PNC Championship with his college-bound son Cameron, explaining why his father, who passed away earlier this year, would be very proud and is "giving big fist pumps up in the sky."
Highlights: 2025 PNC Championship, Final Round
Watch highlights of the 2025 PNC Championship's Final Round from the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.
Trevino: Golf ‘has done so much for me’
Lee Trevino shares some wisdom about golf and life, saying that "the Lord for some reason gave me a tremendous amount of talent, and I'm gonna meet him pretty soon, and I damn sure don't want him to be disappointed."