DeChambeau, Rahm disappoint on Day 1 at Masters
LIV players Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm both were well over par in the opening round of the 2026 Masters. They talked to the media after their frustrating starts.
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Drive with Precision: Seventh hole holds field to just two birdies in opening round
Drive with Precision: Seventh hole holds field to just two birdies in opening round
The par-4 7th hole made it nearly impossible for players to finish their first nine unscathed at Augusta National Thursday. The 450-yard "Pampas" registered two birdies and witnessed nearly three dozen bogeys. In this "Mercedes-Benz Drive with Precision," the Live From crew breaks down why the field suffered so much to hit the fairway here.
It’s a New Work Day: Fleetwood, Lowry in early Masters contention
It's a New Work Day: Fleetwood, Lowry in early Masters contention
Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry both got off to good starts in the 2026 Masters. In this "It's a New Work Day" presented by Workday, they talk about their early success and what more needs to be done.
‘Going to get crusty around here': Players react to firm and fast Augusta
'Going to get crusty around here': Players react to firm and fast Augusta
Jason Day, Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry were among the players asked about the conditions of Augusta National this year compared to previous Masters, and how they will have to adjust their games to the shape of the course.
Scheffler, Burns navigate increasingly difficult Augusta National
Scheffler, Burns navigate increasingly difficult Augusta National
Sam Burns shot 67 early Thursday while Scottie Scheffler carded 70 in the late afternoon. Both men talked to the media after their opening rounds at the 2026 Masters.
McIlroy (67): Desire to win the Masters still very much there
McIlroy (67): Desire to win the Masters still very much there
Just because he's won the Masters doesn't mean Rory McIlroy doesn't want — badly — to win it again. He talks after his opening-round 67 at Augusta National.
Drive with Precision: How will the par-4 third play Thursday?
Drive with Precision: How will the par-4 third play Thursday?
The par-4 third is an early pivotal hole at Augusta National. In this "Mercedes-Benz Drive with Precision," the "Live From" crew takes a look at the 350-yarder.
McGinley, Chamblee: What it will take to make Åberg a major champ
McGinley, Chamblee: What it will take to make Åberg a major champ
Paul McGinley and Brandel Chamblee on "Live From the Masters" discuss how Ludvig Åberg handles pressure and what it will take for him to become a major champion.
It’s a New Work Day: Spieth eyeing second green jacket
It's a New Work Day: Spieth eyeing second green jacket
Jordan Spieth won the 2015 Masters Tournament and nearly repeated the following year. In this "it's a New Day" presented by Workday, Spieth talks about what it will take to win his second green jacket.
Scheffler on cookie bargaining and the state of his game
Scheffler on cookie bargaining and the state of his game
Scottie Scheffler spoke with the media Tuesday at the Masters and discussed his new son's name, bargaining with his first-born and the state of his game after a layoff. Watch his full press conference from Augusta National.
It’s a New Work Day: Fitzpatrick seeks new beginning at Masters
It's a New Work Day: Fitzpatrick seeks new beginning at Masters
Matt Fitzpatrick is making his 11th start at the Masters and looking to clear his best finish of T-7. Hear from the Englishman in "It's a New Work Day," presented by Workday.