It's a New Work Day: Fleetwood ascends at Masters with pair of eagles
Tommy Fleetwood shot a 4-under 68 on Friday at Augusta, burying long eagle putts on the 8th and 15th holes.
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Up six, McIlroy knows the pitfalls of Augusta National: Full press conference
Up six, McIlroy knows the pitfalls of Augusta National: Full press conference
Rory McIlroy spoke to the media Friday night at the Masters and said he's not satisfied with a six-stroke lead, knowing how dangerous Augusta National can be.
Drive with Precision: McIlroy birdies No. 18 to finish second round at the Masters
Drive with Precision: McIlroy birdies No. 18 to finish second round at the Masters
In this "Mercedes-Benz Drive with Precision," the Live From crew breaks down the difficulty of No. 18 at the Masters. Rory McIlroy birdied the 465-yard par four hole to finish the second round with a six-stroke lead.
McGinley: McIlroy ‘has found his spiritual home’ at Augusta National
McGinley: McIlroy 'has found his spiritual home' at Augusta National
Paul McGinley feels like Rory McIlroy and Augusta National are the perfect match. He, Rich Lerner and Brandel Chamblee discuss McIlroy dominance in the 2026 Masters on "Live From the Masters."
Drive with Precision: Seventh hole holds field to just two birdies in opening round
Drive with Precision: Seventh hole holds field to just two birdies in opening round
The par-4 7th hole made it nearly impossible for players to finish their first nine unscathed at Augusta National Thursday. The 450-yard "Pampas" registered two birdies and witnessed nearly three dozen bogeys. In this "Mercedes-Benz Drive with Precision," the Live From crew breaks down why the field suffered so much to hit the fairway here.
It’s a New Work Day: Fleetwood, Lowry in early Masters contention
It's a New Work Day: Fleetwood, Lowry in early Masters contention
Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry both got off to good starts in the 2026 Masters. In this "It's a New Work Day" presented by Workday, they talk about their early success and what more needs to be done.
‘Going to get crusty around here': Players react to firm and fast Augusta
'Going to get crusty around here': Players react to firm and fast Augusta
Jason Day, Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry were among the players asked about the conditions of Augusta National this year compared to previous Masters, and how they will have to adjust their games to the shape of the course.
Scheffler, Burns navigate increasingly difficult Augusta National
Scheffler, Burns navigate increasingly difficult Augusta National
Sam Burns shot 67 early Thursday while Scottie Scheffler carded 70 in the late afternoon. Both men talked to the media after their opening rounds at the 2026 Masters.
DeChambeau, Rahm disappoint on Day 1 at Masters
DeChambeau, Rahm disappoint on Day 1 at Masters
LIV players Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm both were well over par in the opening round of the 2026 Masters. They talked to the media after their frustrating starts.
McIlroy (67): Desire to win the Masters still very much there
McIlroy (67): Desire to win the Masters still very much there
Just because he's won the Masters doesn't mean Rory McIlroy doesn't want — badly — to win it again. He talks after his opening-round 67 at Augusta National.